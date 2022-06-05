Carbondale police investigate early morning shooting that left two people injured

Around 2:57 a.m., Carbondale police officers monitored a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street. While monitoring the crowd, officers heard gunshots and the crowd became unruly. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the SIU Police Department responded to assist. When more officers arrived, they found two people suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Jackson County Ambulance Service could not initially respond to the scene safely so officers began life saving efforts to the victims and drove the most seriously injured across the street to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment. The Jackson County Ambulance Service was eventually able to treat the other victim and drove them to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for further treatment. There is not any suspect information to provide at this time. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the SIU Police Department.