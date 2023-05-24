Carbondale police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of South Brehm Lane at 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim with gunshot wounds.
The victim told police that a he had been shot by a Black male acquaintance during an argument over a transaction. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment. No arrest has been made and the incident is under investigation.
—Les O'Dell, The Southern
618-351-5078