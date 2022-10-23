 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale police investigating Sunday morning homicide

Carbondale police are investigating a homicide which happened early Sunday.

According to a media release, at about 1:30 a.m. officers on foot patrol responded to gunshots in the area of the 200 block of West College Street. Officers discovered an individual with wounds and the officers began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but died during treatment.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police indicate the investigation into the shooting is underway and encourage anyone with information to call the police department at (618) 549-2121.

