Carbondale police investigating Sunday morning homicide

Carbondale police are investigating a homicide which happened early Sunday.
According to a media release, at about 1:30 a.m. officers on foot patrol responded to gunshots in the area of the 200 block of West College Street. Officers discovered an individual with wounds and the officers began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but died during treatment.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
Police indicate the investigation into the shooting is underway and encourage anyone with information to call the police department at (618) 549-2121.
ICYMI: Last week's top crimes stories across Southern Illinois
'Potential evidence' found near site of human remains in rural Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON - Authorities on Wednesday said they have secured potential evidence in a wooded area tied to a case of discovered human remains.
On Tuesday, authorities conducted a search of fields and wooded areas west of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive in rural Mt. Vernon.
"The search was in connection with the human remains discovered in that area the afternoon of March 21st," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Several agencies aided in the search.
The human remains had appeared to be significantly decomposed, according to the sheriff's office.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are currently investigating.
Cairo man charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor, police say
ULLIN — A Cairo man has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor, according to Illinois State Police.
Tereaune Kincaid, 22, has been charged by Alexander County State’s Attorney with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.
ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested on Jan. 6 to investigate an incident where a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by an adult, according to ISP.
Through the course of the investigation, DCI was able to locate evidence that supported the claim.
A warrant was then issued for Kincaid and the bond was set at $250,000 and 10% to apply.
On Thursday, police arrested Kincaid on the warrant and Kincaid was transported to the Pulaski County Jail.
This is an open investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-845-3740, Ext 281.
Carbondale police searching for suspect in Sunday shooting
CARBONDALE – Carbondale police are investigating a Sunday shooting that led to property damage.
At 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Poplar Street in reference to a report of shots fired call.
When police arrived they found the suspects had already left the area, police said.
At about 9:20 a.m., police returned to the scene and learned one round had struck a residence, causing damage.
No injuries were discovered as a result of the incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
Illinois State Police makes strides in forensic science, reduces case backlogs
State police investigators are working towards reducing its case backlog and crime solving by making continued forensic science improvements, ISP Director Brendan Kelly said during a recent press conference.
“If we want to reduce crime, we have to solve crime,” Kelly said. “That's something that the governor says all the time and he's absolutely right. And to do that, we need to ensure that we are using sound forensic science, the most effective testing procedures, and the latest technology. Catching and prosecuting those who break the law can reduce and deter crime and forensic services are critical to that work.”
ISP announced that they are building a new combined crime laboratory and administrative facility in Joliet and another lab in Decatur to continue to deliver complete and accurate crime scene evidence to more than 200 law enforcement agencies.
The buildings are possible through Rebuild Illinois, which is supplying $76.6 million to the project.
Governor JB Pritzker expressed his pride in the advancements at the press conference.
“As governor, I’ve been proud to champion new investments to solve crimes and advance justice for victims, survivors, and their families — including reducing the long-standing DNA backlog and funding the new forensics facility in Decatur,” Pritzker said. “The Forensic Science Commission has been an indispensable tool in our fight to solve crimes and pursue justice, and I’m proud to bring these experts together to further improve our state systems.”
The announcement was made at the first meeting of the Forensic Science Commission that will be charged with ensuring the efficient delivery of forensic science to help ensure justice for victims and those wrongly accused.
The commission will review all aspects and practices of forensic services with the goal of reducing or eliminating inefficiencies that contribute to backlogs and errors, according to a news release.
They will also focus on education, training, funding and hiring.
“The Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services has made tremendous improvements over the past several years resulting in reduced turnaround times for processing evidence and quicker justice for victims of crime,” Kelly said. “The Illinois Forensic Science Commission can help guide the future of forensic science in Illinois by identifying efficiencies, new technologies and methodologies, improving communications among stakeholders, and analyzing current policies and practices that impact the use of forensic evidence in the courts.”
ISP has made several improvements to forensic services in the past year including reducing the total forensic backlog by 72% in two years, according to the news release.
From February 2019 to the end of 2021, specific reductions in the backlog that were achieved include:
- 52% firearms/toolmarks
- 56% toxicology
- 60% biology/DNA
- 62% trace chemistry (e.g. gunshot residue)
- 83% latent prints
- 89% drug chemistry
- 97% sexual assault evidence older than six months
Carrie Ward, CEO with Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, was very impressed by the progress ISP had made especially in sexual assault cases.
“On behalf of sexual assault survivors across the state, the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault applauds the progress the Illinois State Police has made reducing the backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits awaiting forensic analysis,” Ward said. “There have been significant steps forward in improving the efficiency of the analysis process. We appreciate the continued steps ISP and Director Kelly have taken to improve the system for survivors. ICASA looks forward to the eventual elimination of the backlog of untested kits, demonstrating these cases are being investigated and processed in the timely and efficient manner that survivors deserve.”
Ward is also one of the new commission members.
To continue the work on sexual assault cases, ISP has implemented an online sexual assault tracking system that allows survivors of sexual assault to monitor their evidence online throughout the entire process from the collection at the hospital to the State’s Attorney’s office.
The system can be accessed at https://isp.illinois.gov/Forensics/SexualAssaultEvidence.
ISP also launched a publicly available web-based dashboard to provide information on processing times and backlogs, which is available on the ISP Forensics Reports website at https://isp.illinois.gov/Forensics/Reports.
Other recent improvements to the ISP Division of Forensic Services includes hiring additional forensic scientists, utilizing of robotics and implementing new technology that allowed DFS to go paperless, which helped reduce the turnaround time for processing evidence.
The commission will also collect and analyze information, as well as evaluate the impact of current laws, rules, policies and practices on forensic crime laboratories.
Illinois Innocence Project retired Executive Director and new commission member, John Hanlon, was especially thrilled about this.
“I am proud of the fact that our state has enacted legislation to create this Forensic Science Commission, as the work of the Commission will seek to enhance justice for both victims and defendants alike,” Hanlon said. “As an attorney whose work has often involved trying to remedy cases of wrongful convictions of the innocent, I know that countless innocent individuals have been sent to prison based on 'junk science,' i.e. forensic evidence which lacks proper scientific underpinnings. Improvements are also needed in the area of preservation of evidence with circuit clerks and law enforcement agencies in Illinois cities and counties. I look forward to working with the members of the Commission toward understandings and meaningful improvements in these areas and others.”
The mission of the ISP DFS is to deliver complete, accurate and timely crime scene evidence collection and forensic analysis to every law enforcement agency within the state. With the new advancements, they hope to do just that.
“Our continued investment in forensic services will help put criminals behind bars and bring justice to victims and exonerate those wrongfully accused,” Kelly said. “I am confident with the creation of this commission and the hard work of all those who make up the commission. We will continue to make tremendous strides and improving efficiency within the forensic science services field here in Illinois.”
Carbondale man arrested after police say feud led to gunfire
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man was arrested following a feud that police say led to someone firing off a gun.
Teron Stuart, 39, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm on a Friday.
At 10:19 P.M. police responded to the 800 block of West Main Street in reference to a shots fired call.
During the investigation, police discovered that Stuart was a suspect in the incident.
After an alleged feud with known acquaintances, Stuart allegedly fired a handgun, police said.
No injuries or damages were reported as a result of the incident.
Stuart has been incarcerated in Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
10 years later: The Molly Young case remains open as family grieves, seeks justice
CARBONDALE – Ten years following the death of Molly Young, many continue to fight for justice in the case while still grieving the loss.
Young, of Marion, died March 24, 2012 at the age of 21.
A memorial service is being held in her honor this Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in Turley Park next to the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale.
Through the 10-year journey for justice, her father, Larry Young, has continued to keep Molly’s legacy and name alive through helping others with their cases, passing Molly’s Law and erecting "Justice for Molly" signs throughout the region.
“Molly told us once, I think someday I'm going to be famous,” Larry Young said in a recent interview with The Southern. “It was like a premonition. There was about 400 people that were at the first protest the first year it happened. There's been all kinds of people. I believe her name will live on forever now. She won't be forgotten victim. She stands for something now.”
Molly’s cause of death has been disputed. Investigators initially ruled it a suicide, but a subsequent analysis resulted in her death being categorized as undetermined.
Molly was found dead in the Carbondale apartment bedroom of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Richie Minton, who was a Carbondale police dispatcher at the time, according to previous accounts from authorities.
On March 24, 2012, the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations were requested by the Carbondale Police Department to investigate the death.
Molly, who is right-handed, died from a single gunshot wound just above the ear on the left side of her head.
No fingerprints were found on the gun, a .45-caliber pistol owned by Minton, according to investigators.
Gunshot residue evidence was inconclusive.
At the Jackson County Coroner’s inquest on Jan. 31, 2013, an Illinois State Police Special Agent at the time, Aaron Cooper, read transcripts of text messages from Young’s cellphone that showed the 21-year-old Marion native was suicidal in the hours before her death between 4:45 and 5:45 a.m.
A text message from Young’s cellphone at 4:41 a.m. stated she would “shoot myself in the head.” More than a dozen entries filled with suicidal threats were found in Young’s personal journals, Cooper said.
Police also found an undated suicide note to her family that was never delivered, the investigator said.
Later, on August 19, 2013, the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor office was appointed to review the circumstances surrounding her death.
For this article, The Southern attempted to reach Minton for comment but he never responded. The Southern attempted to reach him through his LinkedIn profile, as it appears no other social media accounts for Minton could be found.
To this day, Larry Young believes Minton shot his daughter. Ultimately no charges were brought against Minton because of what authorities described as insufficient evidence.
“Prosecutors with the Appellate Prosecutors office thoroughly reviewed the case and indicated there was insufficient evidence to support an indictment,” an ISP spokesperson said this week. The investigation remains open and ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. The Illinois State Police continues to keep the Young family in our thoughts and prayers as the loss of any life is devastating.”
According to previous reports, Minton had already retained a lawyer by the time police arrived at his home, located in the 500 block of North Westridge Drive.
Minton, who did not attend the hearing on Jan. 31, was out drinking in the hours before Young’s death.
Cooper said the gunshot would have been loud, but if Minton was “passed out," he “could have slept through it.”
Minton also changed out of a pair of pajama bottoms with blood spatter, Carbondale police told troopers. He was exiting his bathroom when city police arrived about 9 a.m. to answer a 911 call.
Cooper said he “was never allowed to speak” to Minton, who had a lawyer by the time Cooper arrived at Carbondale’s police station to interview Minton.
The Carbondale Police Department declined comment, citing an open investigation, when The Southern reached out this week about the case.
However, they did say their thoughts and prayers are with the Young family.
A black mark
Even as the case remains open, it's left a black mark on the community, as many feel the State’s Attorney at the time and the Carbondale police did not handle the investigation appropriately, according to Larry Young.
Despite the case no longer being in his jurisdiction, current Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez said he has continued to review the case with the hope that it will come to a conclusion one day.
While the ultimate tragedy was Molly’s loss of a life, a second tragedy was lack of transparency — both with her family and the community, according to Cervantez.
“Many didn't like the way that it was portrayed initially from the State's Attorney's Office,” Cervantez said. “I always feel that no matter what, victims are still victims. Victims’ families need to be treated as victims. They should be invited into the office. There should be no whispering, no secrets, no conspiracies that form. The public should never have to do their own investigation. A community should never have to investigate themselves. If everything was transparent, those things wouldn't exist.”
Larry Young has continued to fight for his daughter, filing dozens of Freedom of Information Act Requests, running his "Justice for Molly" Facebook Page, and fighting for legislation.
To this day, the recognizable deep green "Justice for Molly" yard signs that sprouted up in the years since the case was first opened remain visible across Southern Illinois.
Larry Young continues to fight while battling the grief of losing his daughter.
“You got a grieving process of your daughter not having grandkids and a whole lifetime of experiences with her and all that,” Larry Young said. “Then you also have the grieving process of 'Why are they doing this? Why are they not communicating with the victim's family? Why are they not trying to get to the truth?' Sometimes you never get over grief especially when there's no closure. When there's no resolution. It's open. It's undetermined. That’s what Molly's case is.”
Molly’s Law is just one of the many ways Molly’s legacy lived on.
The bill, introduced in February of 2016 and signed into law on July 19, 2016, gives plaintiffs more time to bring forward wrongful death cases that stem from allegedly intentional and criminal conduct, according to the Illinois State Bar Association's website.
It also allows disappointed FOIA requesters to ask the attorney general’s office to review denials.
“Molly's father, Larry Young, tried to obtain information related to his daughter's death, but his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests took a long time to process,” according to the ISBA website. “By the time he filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Minton, whom Young believes shot his daughter, the two-year statute of limitations had expired. Young's case was dismissed as untimely.”
Larry Young is even working with other families who have been in a similar situation to pass another law that would not allow spouses to immediately get executorship in cases where suspicious circumstances or foul play may have occurred, Larry Young said.
He has even helped countless others as they fight for justice for their loved ones.
One case was that of Pravin Varughese whose death was ruled to be caused by hypothermia, according to Monica Zukas, a key supporter in the cases of Molly and Pravin.
“If there was no Molly young case, there would not have been justice for Pravin,” Zukas said. “There's no doubt in my mind. Everything that Larry went through (and fought for) ... benefited Pravin. We got to put Pravin’s justice on the fast track because of everything he had to fight for with Molly.”
After years of fighting for Pravin, the case was reexamined by a special prosecutor’s office and a jury in 2018 found Gaege Bethune guilty after a two-week trial in Jackson County.
But on the day he was to be sentenced, the judge set aside the verdict after identifying an issue with the wording of the charging document.
Even after Bethune’s charges were dismissed for a new trial, family and friends feel they have received justice.
The same cannot be said for Molly’s case though, and as Larry Young and Molly's family continues to grieve.
“We are going to get justice,” Larry Young said. “We're going to prevent this from happening to a lot of other people. I love you, Molly.”
A full timeline of articles documenting Molly’s case can be viewed here: https://thesouthern.com/timeline-molly-young-case/collection_899e3cba-04ed-11e3-831b-001a4bcf887a.html.
The "Justice for Molly" Facebook event can be found here: https://fb.me/e/18WIWK0xD.
The Illinois State Police requests anyone with additional information to contact ISP Zone 7 at (618) 542-2171 EXT. 1202.
Cold case reopened: Mother of 3 identified as 1993 Southern Illinois murder victim
The identity of 1993 murder victim “Ina Jane Doe” has been discovered and the investigation into her death will be reopened, authorities revealed during a Friday news conference.
“Ina Jane Doe” has been identified as Susan Lund of Clarksville, Tennessee, with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services of Massachusetts.
Lund’s decapitated head was found Jan. 27, 1993, on the side of a wooded roadway within Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park near Ina.
However, her identity was unknown at the time.
Now her family, including her three children who were six, four and two at the time of her disappearance, has received some peace, one of Lund’s other sisters, Pamela Reyes, said.
“I'm just speaking on behalf of her three children,” Reyes said. “They just really want people to know that they're grateful to find out that they weren't abandoned by their mother. She didn't leave her kids, not willingly. For her six-year-old, her only son, it was really important for him to come to grips that his mom didn't abandon him.”
Lund went missing on Dec. 24, 1992, after leaving her family home to walk to a nearby grocery store, Anthony Redgrave, co-founder and lead forensic genetic genealogist of Redgrave Research Forensic Services, said at the news conference.
Soon after her husband reported her missing, an investigation into her whereabouts pursued to no avail and ultimately closed.
Lund’s siblings and the rest of her family didn’t know until four days later she was missing. They have been looking for her ever since.
“I talked to her last on Dec. 24,” Reyes said. “I’m probably the last person to speak with her in the family. We were making plans to talk, and I was trying to make plans to come down and visit her. It’s just like we were celebrating Christmas and then all this. It's never been the same. We've always had a piece of our family missing.”
Her head was originally found by two girls — ages 10 and 12 — who were running through the park, according to an Associated Press newspaper clipping obtained by The Southern from January 1993.
Her remains were dumped on a peninsula that extends into Rend Lake, the story read.
At the time the remains, lated identified as Lund, was estimated to be 30 to 50 years old at the time of her death, and she had likely died two to three days prior to discovery, police said.
The police described her as having long reddish hair and a pin-shaped mole in her left ear.
She’d had extensive dental work, including a silverpoint filling, and she had possibly worn braces at some point, police said.
The case eventually went cold until recently when Dr. Amy Michael with the University of New Hampshire reached out to the sheriff’s office to offer some DNA and bone re-analysis of the unknown victim at the time, Michael said during the news conference.
Through bone re-analysis, Michael and her team were able to determine that Lund’s was likely not as asymmetrical as previously thought.
The initial anthropological report and academic paper published in 1996 stressed a hypothesis of the remains now identified as Lund having torticollis or wryneck syndrome, displayed in the original suspected image of Lund through great asymmetry, Redgrave said.
Because of Michael’s hypothesis, new forensic art was prepared by sketch artist Carl Koppelman to reflect updated findings.
One image is without eye makeup and the other is with eye makeup, police said.
The news release posted on Facebook garnered hundreds of comments with people comparing the new forensic images with images of other missing persons.
The DNA re-analysis started in February 2020 and Redgrave Research Forensic Services of Massachusetts was able to quickly find some potential matches and locate Lund’s family.
Police then retrieved a DNA sample from one of Lund’s suspected siblings on March 6, and it came back as a match, Redgrave said.
“We found that this couple had several children, including Susan Lund, and she did not have a documented death date and there was no evidence of an address or proof of life activity after 1993,” Redgrave said. “They (the samples) were found to share 2,599.5 Centimorgans with each other, which you can see … is 100% consistent with the values shared with the full sibling.”
Now with Lund’s identity confirmed, her family is mourning the news while simultaneously happy to know where she ended up.
“I cried most of the day. We had been looking on and off, when we could, to find her. She was just very kind-hearted, very not judgmental and down to earth. Just a really sweet person the whole time and everyone ... really loved her. Then I was angry. I was angry because she’s been there for 29 years. But we’re relieved now.”
However, the circumstances surrounding Lund’s death have not been solved.
The almost 30-year-old cold case is set to reopen with cooperation between the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Clarksville police.
“The sheriff's office extends its sincerest condolences to the family of Susan Lund,” Sheriff Jeff Bullard Sr. said. “Unfortunately, in most homicide investigations, victim identification is done very quickly and we can move forward following up every lead and determining victimology to try to ascertain the truth as to what happened to the victim. That has taken much longer now, but that doesn't stop our mission. Our mission is still to find the truth about what happened to Susan.”
Anyone with information about Lund or this case can contact Detective Captain Bobby Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office (618)244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS (8477).
(618) 351-5036