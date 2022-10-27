Carbondale police investigating Thursday morning shooting

Carbondale police are searching for a shooter after an incident early Thursday morning.
At about 4:32 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street where they discovered a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
Initial indications are that the victim and shooter are acquaintances. Police have not released any information on either the shooter or victim, but the say the investigation is open and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
