Carbondale police investigating Wednesday morning gun shots

Carbondale police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Wednesday morning in Carbondale’s Arbor District.

At about 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of South Forest Street. Officers were informed that an unknown male suspect was seen running the 800 block of West Cherry Street shortly after the shots were fired. Police did not locate the suspect.

According to a media release from the Carbondale Police Department, the shots resulted in no damage to property and no injuries. The investigation is active and ongoing.

