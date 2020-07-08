Carbondale Police search for suspect in Tuesday shooting

Carbondale Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Tuesday night.
A news release from the Carbondale Police Department sent Wednesday said officers responded to the 800 block of North Wall Street in reference to a report of shots fired.
The release said in the course of the investigation, police learned of a gunshot victim who arrived at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with non-life-threatening injuries.
The news release said the victim described one of the suspects as a Black male, with medium build, short black hair, wearing a white T-shirt. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a white car that was traveling westbound in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street.
As well as striking the victim, a bullet from the incident also struck a house. The release said no other injuries were reported.
— The Southern
