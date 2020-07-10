Carbondale Police warn residents not to approach wild coyote in city limits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Carbondale Police Department is warning residents not to approach a wild coyote that has been sighted by residents inside city limits over the last several weeks.

According to a news release from the department, the coyote has not shown any aggressive behavior toward anyone. The release states the coyote is "sick and it is wild."

The release states that the department received reports that some people have made Facebook posts claiming that it is a dog, and some posters have expressed that they want to help it. Police say this is not a domesticated pet dog; it is a wild coyote.

Police are urging residents not to approach the animal in an attempt to assist it. "You may cause it to feel threatened and it may attach you or others out of its natural instinct to protect itself," the release states. The Carbondale Police animal control officer is aware of the coyote and it "monitoring it closely," police say.

Coyote sightings may be reported to the department at 618-549-2121.

— The Southern

