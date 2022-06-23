Carbondale police's 5-on-5 program is all about open dialogue

Have a question for a local police officer? Want to know why law enforcement does things a certain way?

A Carbondale Police Department program is designed to help citizens and police not only gain answers but also to build relationships.

Called “Five on Five,” the program gives five Carbondale residents an opportunity to talk with five of the city’s police officers in a non-judgmental, open dialogue. Under the direction of moderators, participants address questions posed by citizens, exploring all sides of a topic.

“Sometimes they stick to the questions and sometimes the conversation goes in other places,” explained Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno, who often welcomes participants before leaving the room and letting the conversation continue. “It just depends on how the conversation goes and the particular interests of the group.”

Reno said the program, which began last year, is an opportunity for “open conversation, open dialogue and opportunities for people to get to know our officers and for the officers to get to know the community better.”

Sharonda Cawthon, diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for the City of Carbondale, and Gerald Edwards, a 30-year veteran of the Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Police Departments who returned to the department from retirement to serve as a community resource officer, moderate the discussions and choose the initial questions from those submitted by citizen applicants to the program.

“We all sit down in a safe setting without the chief and with no recordings to have a conversation so that we can start to bridge the gap between officers and the community,” Edwards said. “We can discuss life without people knowing who the questions come from and it gives people a chance to listen to officers and gain their perspective on things.”

Edwards said through the discussions, officers were able to tell that community members had genuine questions and concerns that could be addressed.

“I would say that community members leave with a greater appreciation of what officers do and the officers have a greater appreciation of how the community thinks,” he said, adding he has heard from both public participants and officers about the benefits of the program and how the discussions have change perspectives.

Mary O’Hara of Carbondale participated in the program last year. She said it is a good first-step in mutual understanding.

“It was very exciting to being part of that kind of space for open discussions,” she said.

She explained that she approached the Five on Five program to learn more about community policing, disaster preparedness and other aspects of police work in the city.

“I learned to understand things from the police officers’ perspective a lot better and still remember many of the responses to the questions I asked,” she said. “It’s absolutely a great program.”

O’Hara said she thinks the program is a good first step, but she would like to see increased follow-up to the talks.

“With the topics and information that come up, I think they warrant more discussion and policy considerations. It’s a very good program, but like anything, we need to be thinking about the potential,” she said.

Three Five on Five sessions are planned. For more information or to apply, visit www.explorecarbondale.com/727/5-On-5-Community-Program.

