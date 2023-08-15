“It was just a banner year,” Bob Davenport said while shaking his head in a sort of disbelief.

The owner of RE/MAX Realty Central in Carbondale has the awards to prove his unbelievable year was, in fact, reality – plaques, statuettes and more honoring him as one of the regions – and nation’s – top real estate agents.

The most recent recognition is his inclusion in the 2023 edition of “The Thousand,” an annual, national real estate awards program sponsored by REAL Trends, signifying Davenport’s place in the top one-tenth of more than 1.5 million realtors in the nation. He earned spot No. 212 in the nation for “sides,” – real estate speak for sales closings – with 115 sides during the year.

He was the 15th-ranked realtor in Illinois in terms of closings.

Davenport also has earned honors from REMAX and the local real estate agents’ association, making for an impressive trophy display. He has been recognized both for number of closings as well as in total annual production of $33.5 million, although he confessed that about one-third of the total came from the sale of a Carbondale apartment complex. During the past 12 months he also has been featured in two magazines: “St. Louis Metro Producers” and “Top Agent.”

Davenport started in real estate 22 years ago when he was nearing retirement from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Now, slightly more than two decades later, his career is an example of success breeding more success. He explained that most of his listings come through referrals from satisfied customers.

“Customer service is everything,” he said. “You have to be able and willing to go out and do what others won’t.”

He shared examples of helping sellers liquidate furnishings and assisting in finding contractors and cleaners to prepare properties for listing.

“I try to be there every step of the way and treat them like family,” he added. “I try to go above and beyond and representing clients in the best way.”

Davenport said his skills as a hostage negotiator with IDOC come into play.

“It’s knowing how to negotiate and read people, knowing what the needs are and doing what they can and can’t do. It’s the secret to getting a buyer and seller to agree and both be happy,” he said.

He said he will continue to work with buyers and sellers and continue to stress customer service, adding recognition is not his primary goal. Still, he is amazed at the last year.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.