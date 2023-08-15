“It was just a banner year,” Bob Davenport said while shaking his head in a sort of disbelief.
The owner of RE/MAX Realty Central in Carbondale has the awards to prove his unbelievable year was, in fact, reality – plaques, statuettes and more honoring him as one of the regions – and nation’s – top real estate agents.
The most recent recognition is his inclusion in the 2023 edition of “The Thousand,” an annual, national real estate awards program sponsored by REAL Trends, signifying Davenport’s place in the top one-tenth of more than 1.5 million realtors in the nation. He earned spot No. 212 in the nation for “sides,” – real estate speak for sales closings – with 115 sides during the year.
He was the 15th-ranked realtor in Illinois in terms of closings.
Davenport also has earned honors from REMAX and the local real estate agents’ association, making for an impressive trophy display. He has been recognized both for number of closings as well as in total annual production of $33.5 million, although he confessed that about one-third of the total came from the sale of a Carbondale apartment complex. During the past 12 months he also has been featured in two magazines: “St. Louis Metro Producers” and “Top Agent.”
People are also reading…
Davenport started in real estate 22 years ago when he was nearing retirement from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Now, slightly more than two decades later, his career is an example of success breeding more success. He explained that most of his listings come through referrals from satisfied customers.
“Customer service is everything,” he said. “You have to be able and willing to go out and do what others won’t.”
He shared examples of helping sellers liquidate furnishings and assisting in finding contractors and cleaners to prepare properties for listing.
“I try to be there every step of the way and treat them like family,” he added. “I try to go above and beyond and representing clients in the best way.”
Davenport said his skills as a hostage negotiator with IDOC come into play.
“It’s knowing how to negotiate and read people, knowing what the needs are and doing what they can and can’t do. It’s the secret to getting a buyer and seller to agree and both be happy,” he said.
He said he will continue to work with buyers and sellers and continue to stress customer service, adding recognition is not his primary goal. Still, he is amazed at the last year.
“A once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Southern Illinois area
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $52,000
Three bedroom home located on a corner lot. Features include hardwood floors, nice sized kitchen, enclosed front porch. Also a 1 car attached carport Call today for more information.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $109,500
Come take a look at this PERFECT STARTER HOME which features many extras and updates. The features of this home are numerous and include 2 nice sized bedrooms a HUGE front room and dining room and a spacious laundry room with storage closet. Outside is just as nice with an 18 x 29 deck, above ground pool, an outdoor receptacle to accommodate a hot tub, all surrounded with vinyl fencing plus a 37 x 16 garage that can hold up to 2 cars. With all this, why are you waiting? Schedule your showing today and be prepared to write an offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $180,000
Sitting on 4.6 acres, this 3-bedroom, two-bath home has a 2-car detached garage and barn. Both have electricity. The kitchen Whirlpool stove and refrigerator. The home has the original hardwood floors in the living room and downstairs bedrooms. The house has new light fixtures, paint, and flooring where hardwood was absent. The bathroom was remodeled, and a second half-bath was added. The basement gives you a place for storms and lots of extra space with a walkout door. There is also a shower in the basement. The roof is three years old—newer electrical and windows.
2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $55,000
Through NO FAULT of the sellers, this home fell through. It passed an FHA appraisal! Welcome to the adorable 2-bedroom affordable home! This charming property has undergone updates to its plumbing and some electrical, ensuring a more modern and functional living space. It's a fantastic opportunity that won't last long in the market!
3 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $599,000
Your dream lakefront escape awaits! Nestled on1.38 acres of stunning woodland beauty, this remarkable property is a nature-lover's paradise. Immerse yourself in the tranquil surroundings and enjoy the serene sounds of the creek that gracefully flows through the grounds. This charming 3-bed,2-bath brick home boasts a two-car attached garage, complete with heating and air conditioning for ultimate comfort. The cozy wood-burning fireplace not only adds warmth but is also connected to the home's ductwork, providing efficient heating throughout. Step outside to discover even more to love about this place! A2-slip dock awaits your boating adventures, with 8ft deep water in a NO WAKE zone for peaceful enjoyment. Need extra space? You got it! The property features three additional outbuildings, including a recently built 36x48ft heated and insulated pole barn with impressive12ft8in ceilings. It's the perfect spot to pursue hobbies, set up your dream workshop, or simply embrace your inner entertainer. Plus, a201912x8 storage building and another metal shed ensure plenty of storage options for your lakeside toys. That's not all! An added bonus awaits you—a cleared and rocked lot on the far side of the pole barn, complete with its own electric, water, and sewer hookups. Imagine the possibilities of turning it into a campsite, short-term rental, or simply enjoying the extra privacy it provides. Conveniently located in the sought-after Goreville school district.
3 Bedroom Home in Ava - $115,000
Lovely, brick cottage in the recreation area of Ava, IL. This cottage's exterior has a covered front porch and a full, fenced in back yard. As you enter the french doors into the kitchen, you will immediately notice how spacious it is. The living room is open to the kichen and through the large hallway are three equally sized bedrooms and a bathroom. The full basement gives the homeowner plenty of space for laundry, gym equipment, toys, storage or whatever you would need it for. It also has a walk-out to the back yard. The updates include, new windows, flooring, paint, interior doors, wiring, light fixtures, attic fan, heating and air components, new drywall, and all new trim throughout the home. This home is fully updated and move-in ready. Call for your private showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $95,000
Well maintained bungalow with a great detached garage with covered patio area and basement. Partially fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in living dining and possible in one bedroom under carpeting. Nice kitchen and bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Cobden - $145,000
Great bi level ranch home just outside of Cobden IL , this 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on 4.54 acres on a hillside with a great view off the porch. The property backs up to 42 acres of Shawnee National Forest and would make a great little hunting retreat or air bnb investment , their is another 127 acres of forest property 5 mins away and just few miles from 18,000 plus acres of more forest and Bald Knob CROSS. THIS AREA IS HOME TO SOME OF THE BEST WHITETAILE DEER AND EASTERN TURKEY HUNTING IN SOUTHERN IL. The home has a new metal roof and 18-26 metal building for a garage. Dont miss out on this country home in the heart or the southern IL wine trail . The property has a deep water well and septic system as well .
4 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $83,750
2 Bedroom Home in Royalton - $69,000
Just on the outskirts of town you will find this cute 2 bedroom home situated on 2 large lots. Both bedrooms are nice size with ample closet space, eat in kitchen, spacious recreation room perfect for family get togethers, utility room features more closet space, a wash tub and an extra shower. Easy to show!
618-351-5078