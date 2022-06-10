Carbondale receives soil results for Ameren substation expansion near former Koppers site

Ameren Illinois’ plan to expand its substation in northeast Carbondale is one step closer after soil testing required by the city of Carbondale showed little to no contaminants at the site.

In a news release late Thursday, city officials indicated that it had received the results of the testing for the property at 1599 North Wall Street. The Carbondale City Council granted Ameren Illinois a special use permit to expand the substation, but because of the location’s proximity to the former Koppers brownfield site, required soil testing and other measures.

Ameren reported that the tests – conducted by Professional Environmental Engineers of St. Louis – included 32 soil samples and only four showed any detectable contaminants and those were below levels requires remediation per the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Carbondale Community Development Director John Lenzini said his department would be issuing Ameren a zoning certificate “in short order,” but that the city will continue to monitor construction and expansion efforts at the site. The goal of the expansion is to improve the reliability of electric service for the community.

The Carbondale City Council approved the special use permit on April 26 with conditions including the soil testing. Other requirements are the control of dust and mud on roadways during construction, no disruption to any contaminated soil at the Koppers site, the establishment of plans to mitigate any damage to existing testing wells and that Ameren petition that the facility be annexed into the city following construction.

Lenzini said the conditions are a matter of respecting the neighborhood.

“I think this is an example of how government has listened to the public,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0