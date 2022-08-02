Carbondale relaxes regulations on food trucks

Carbondale has eased requirements for food trucks to operate in the city, a move that has many hoping for more curbside dining options.

The city council removed the required license fee for food trucks and carts that operate on private property, eliminated the requirement for written permission from the property owner and removed a restriction on how long a food truck could operate in any one location.

Roni LeForge-Croxell, spokeswoman for the City of Carbondale, said the change in city code was driven by community members.

“People in the community were interested in having more food trucks come here,” she said. “They would like options. Food trucks are fun and kind of the new thing to do. You go to any other big city and you see them and we wanted to bring them to Carbondale.”

LeForge-Croxell said the move was about simplifying the process for mobile vendors.

“All they need to do now is to present a valid permit from the Jackson County Health Department and we will issue a permit. There’s no longer a fee if they want to operate on private property and only a one-time $100 fee if they want to operate on city-owned property,” she explained.

Food trucks are only permitted on certain city-owned properties, she added. Designated areas include parking lots at some parks, the Town Square area and the Carbondale Superblock.

Area food truck operators call the relaxation of rules a positive move.

John Hill recently completed his application to sell from his Roots Run Deep truck in Carbondale.

“Their rules are still pretty stringent, but they’re a step in the right direction,” he said. “We think our menu is well-suited for that market and we’re excited to set up there, although we’re still looking for a good spot to set up,” he said.

Let’s Beef Frank - Chicago Style Hot Dogs and More truck owner James Williams said he considered Carbondale when he first launched his business, but decided against it after he weighed the costs of obtaining Jackson County Health Department and Carbondale permits, which he said were too much, especially for a brand-new enterprise.

“Carbondale was a little hard to get into, they had a lot of requirements and you could set up on one street but you couldn’t set up on another,” he said, adding that he has been successful in Marion and plans to stay in Williamson County for now.

“It kind of left a bad taste in my mouth,” he said of the Carbondale and Jackson County requirements.

However, he said the change in requirements has led other operators to consider Carbondale. He said he has seen food truck owners post online that they likely will give Carbondale a try as restrictions have eased.

As administrator of the Food Trucks of Southern Illinois Facebook page, Randy Griffith said Carbondale has had a reputation as not being “food truck friendly.”

“They had a lot of regulations, and a lot of them make sense to keep everyone safe, but there were a lot more than you see in other communities,” he said.

Andy Claud said Carbondale just hasn’t had a food truck mindset before. He operated the Southern Illinois Meatball Co. for several years. The business began as a food cart in Carbondale.

“It just seemed like other communities were more open to food trucks and there was more of an appreciation of food trucks in other places,” he said.

He said he is glad to see the relaxation of rules in Carbondale.

“That will make things a lot easier and maybe more food trucks will come. There are a lot of opportunities in Carbondale.”

He said he would like to see individual entities also relax their own policies to allow food trucks at locations such as educational and health care institutions.

“That would open things up even more in Carbondale,” he said.