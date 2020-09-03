Carbondale restaurant Thai Taste sells to longtime employee

“Everyone just cheered,” Hannah recalled, her voice smiling.

She said she likes being hands-on — she has worked both front- and back-of-house and likes being side-by-side with her team. That's something she thinks has earned her respect. And, that's is how she plans to keep things, too.

“I think it’s good for them to see me working beside them,” Hannah said.

As 2020 has gone on, retiring business owners have given way to an under-40 crop of new entrepreneurs. Hannah, like Walter Wit — the new owner of beloved Carbondale bar PK's — said she recognized now is not the ideal time to take over a business, but in a way, she said, what better time could there be?

“This is a challenging time and I feel like if we can get through this, we can get through anything that comes our way in the future,” she said.

Hannah said she knows fully the weight that she now carries.

