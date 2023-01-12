 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale restaurateur 'Tippy' Cook dies

  • Updated
William "Tippy" Cook, shown here in a file photo from 2015.

Carbondale restaurateur William Orlando Cook, better known throughout the region as “Tippy,” has died.

News of Cook’s death was posted early Thursday morning on the Facebook page of Carbondale’s Global Gourmet restaurant, where he was an owner and a fixture.

“He was as iconic as Carbondale,” said Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director William Lo, also a restaurateur in the community. “He was an institution in his restaurant and several others, always dropping sage words of wisdom.”

Cook often found ways to help other restaurant owners and business leaders, introducing individuals to one another and to opportunities, Lo said.

Prior to his involvement with Global Gourmet, Cook had worked in event services at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and played football for the Salukis. 

Service information for Cook is unavailable as of press time.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

