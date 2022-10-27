Carbondale Schnucks employs robot to aid with inventory

Shoppers at the Carbondale Schnucks supermarket may have noticed a new team member named Tally. Although not a cashier or grocery bagger, Tally performs a very important role in making sure shelves are stocked and customers can find what they need.

Tally is a robot and wanders through the store regularly – checking the aisles for empty shelves, incorrect pricing and more. The robot – officially referred to by corporate officials as an “it,” but by many local employees as “she” – makes two or three trips through the store daily, each about three hours in length, scanning for out-of-stock or misplaced items and pricing accuracy.

Technically, Tally is an autonomous, in-store product auditing solution. The robots were developed by the grocery store chain in conjunction with Simbe Robotics and are being utilized in all of the company’s stores.

“What Tally can do is alert teammates of a potential issue with stock or a potential out-of-stock item so that the teammate can act on that,” explained Paul Simon, a spokesman for Schunucks. “It helps is in a number of ways, basically ensuring that products are available or can be located in the supply chain.”

Simon said the robots allow employees to focus on customer service and inventory analysis. He explained that the information Tally provides works hand-in-hand with the Schnucks smart phone app so that the exact location of any item a customer may be searching for can be provided by the app.

According to information provided by Schnucks corporate office, Tally is more efficient at detecting out-of-stock items than traditional manual inspection.

Tally looks like a tall, slender pedestal moving on robotic vacuum cleaner. It scans one side of an aisle at a time, having been programmed to know the exact layout of its particular store.

“Basically, Tally is looking for holes on the shelf,” Simon explained. “We also know what a challenge the supply chain has presented over the last couple of years and Tally gets us in a better position. It knows where and when a shelf is empty and helps us to discover if a product is available to us and let us know where it is and how to get it to our customers.”

Simon said additionally the robot is doing what he called “tag maintenance,” – making certain the tags on the shelf are correct. When the job is done, Tally returns to its charging station. It uses a series of sensors not only to scan the shelves but also to operate safely during normal store hours with customers present.

“The great thing about Tally is it is very shy. Tally is not going to run into anybody and will stop to wait for customers to pass, wait for teammates to pass or it will just continue on and come back later to scan that section,” Simon said.

He said the robot has not replaced any human employees and is another valued employee.

“It is basically another teammate, although one without arms,” Simon said.