Carbondale secures more funding for transportation center planned for downtown

CARBONDALE — The City of Carbondale announced this week that the Illinois Department of Transportation's Office of Intermodal Project Implementation will provide an additional $300,000 in state funding for the Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station project. The additional funds boost IDOT’s contribution to the project to $2.8 million.

City Manager Gary Williams said planning for the project, also called SIMMS, began in 2013, but it was part of the city’s long-range vision. The transport hub will occupy the location of the current Amtrak station on the Strip.

The city began working with IDOT to plan for the project in 2015.

“Together with our BUILD grant that was awarded in 2019, the city has now secured $16.8 million in funding for SIMMS,” said Williams.

The current budget for the project is $17.3 million. The city has submitted a request for qualifications, which will be used to hire a design firm. Most of 2021 will be spent working on that design. The city expects to break ground on the project in spring of 2022 and complete the project by spring or summer of 2024.