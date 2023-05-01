Carbondale Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting Friday night as Rayshawn L. Simon of Carbondale.

Two men, Dewayne E. Jones, 37, and Jeffrey J. Harris, 24, both of Carbondale have been arrested as part of an active investigation into a shooting at The Fields Apartment Complex which occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday. Both men are being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez has charged Jones with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Harris is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery.

Carbondale police officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in reference to a shooting, where they found Simon. He was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Carbondale Police Department.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern

