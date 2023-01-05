Carbondale shootings: Arbor District residents are looking for answers

Residents in Carbondale's Arbor District are worried about what they say is an increasing amount of gun violence in the community and want city leaders to join them in a meeting Sunday on the topic.
The Arbor District Neighbor Association is holding an "urgent public meeting," at 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall to share concerns, offer suggestions and to discuss what some residents call a lack of response to the problem, which many of them say stems from a single block within the district.
The meeting is open to the public, but Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said he and city staff will not be in attendance. Williams told The Southern that the city is taking a number of measures to improve safety in the area including increased police patrols, working with landlords and cooperating with other agencies to combat and prevent violence. Williams has said he offered to meet with the association's board, but he feels a public meeting to address an issue specific to the Arbor District is not the best approach.
Williams was invited to attend Sunday's meeting in an email from Association President Kyle Miller, but after a public announcement of the meeting was already made. In his response declining the invitation, Williams said that due to the numerous comments and conclusions that have already been made by board members on various social media outlets, these gatherings often become "charged by emotion," and said "That doesn't create an environment that encourages open communication which, in my opinion, is counterproductive."
Carbondale City Councilmember Adam Loos said he plans to attend the meeting.
"I want to go in with an open mind and my hope is that it will be a productive exchange," he said. "If folks have ideas, I am happy to hear them. I've got some of my own and I'm happy to share them."
Loos said he will take information he gathers back to the city council.
Arbor District resident Jane Adams said she expects Jackson County States Attorney Joseph Cervantez to attend as well as other members of the city council. She added that her opinion is that Carbondale Police have been "consistently very slow to respond or just weren't interested" in issues within the neighborhood.
"They didn't actually respond until we kind of were mobilizing the neighborhood," she said.
She said there were at least four shootings in the neighborhood over the last year and she is concerned for the safety of residents.
"There are children here," she said.
'The New York Times' compiled a list of some of the most notable changes to state laws. Leisure. Massachusetts and Ohio will adopt legal sports betting measures.
Photos: The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Faithful arrive into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
A woman holds a cross as she waits the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Musicians from Bavaria, Germany, arrive into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
A guard stands as the fog covers the St. Peter's Basilica Dome in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
People start taking their seats at dawn ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Holy communion vessels are filled ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
People occupy their positions at the St. Peter's Square at the Vatican ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Domenico Stinellis
The coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is brought to St. Peter's Square for a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
The coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is brought to St. Peter's Square for a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square during a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Members of the church attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Members of the church attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Domenico Stinellis
People gather in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Pope Francis, right, leaves as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carrying after a funeral mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Pope Francis touches the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI before it is carried away after a funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Pope Francis watchs as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried away after a funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis is pushed away on a wheelchair, right, while the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried away after a funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
Pope Francis touches the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after a funeral mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection.(Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse Via AP)
Cecilia Fabiano
Pope Francis, centre, sits as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square is carrying for a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Pope Francis touches the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP)
Vatican Media
Pope Francis, centre, attends a funeral mass next to the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.