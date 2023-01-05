Carbondale shootings: Arbor District residents are looking for answers

Residents in Carbondale's Arbor District are worried about what they say is an increasing amount of gun violence in the community and want city leaders to join them in a meeting Sunday on the topic.

The Arbor District Neighbor Association is holding an "urgent public meeting," at 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall to share concerns, offer suggestions and to discuss what some residents call a lack of response to the problem, which many of them say stems from a single block within the district.

The meeting is open to the public, but Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said he and city staff will not be in attendance. Williams told The Southern that the city is taking a number of measures to improve safety in the area including increased police patrols, working with landlords and cooperating with other agencies to combat and prevent violence. Williams has said he offered to meet with the association's board, but he feels a public meeting to address an issue specific to the Arbor District is not the best approach.

Williams was invited to attend Sunday's meeting in an email from Association President Kyle Miller, but after a public announcement of the meeting was already made. In his response declining the invitation, Williams said that due to the numerous comments and conclusions that have already been made by board members on various social media outlets, these gatherings often become "charged by emotion," and said "That doesn't create an environment that encourages open communication which, in my opinion, is counterproductive."

Carbondale City Councilmember Adam Loos said he plans to attend the meeting.

"I want to go in with an open mind and my hope is that it will be a productive exchange," he said. "If folks have ideas, I am happy to hear them. I've got some of my own and I'm happy to share them."

Loos said he will take information he gathers back to the city council.

Arbor District resident Jane Adams said she expects Jackson County States Attorney Joseph Cervantez to attend as well as other members of the city council. She added that her opinion is that Carbondale Police have been "consistently very slow to respond or just weren't interested" in issues within the neighborhood.

"They didn't actually respond until we kind of were mobilizing the neighborhood," she said.

She said there were at least four shootings in the neighborhood over the last year and she is concerned for the safety of residents.

"There are children here," she said.

Photos: The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI