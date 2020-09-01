Carbondale skateboard shop owner has big ideas for city's skate scene

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Austin Sears has a vision for Carbondale, and opening his Slabz Skate Shop, located on Illinois Avenue, is his first step to making it a reality.

Sears, 29, said he had visited Carbondale many times before settling in the area in 2014.

“The scenery brought me down here and the people,” Sears said.

An active skateboarder, Sears said he saw so much potential in Carbondale to foster a skate community. But, he said, there is no skate park and, until Saturday, no dedicated skateboarding shop. He said the COVID-19 pandemic helped push his dream along.

Sears also owns and operates skateboard company SK8 Slabz, which had been contracted by High Times Magazine to make skateboards for a summer festival planned for this year. But when COVID-19 shut down much of the entertainment economy in the U.S., Sears said he had to find another way to sell his wares — his house was full of boards, he said. So, he decided to move up his plans of opening a shop.

“I’m like, you know what, I’m just going to go ahead and open the skate shop now,” he said.

Sears said he wants to do his part to move the sport forward, and his plans are centered around Carbondale.