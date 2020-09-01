Carbondale skateboard shop owner has big ideas for city's skate scene

CARBONDALE — Austin Sears has a vision for Carbondale, and opening his Slabz Skate Shop, located on Illinois Avenue, is his first step to making it a reality.
Sears, 29, said he had visited Carbondale many times before settling in the area in 2014.
“The scenery brought me down here and the people,” Sears said.
An active skateboarder, Sears said he saw so much potential in Carbondale to foster a skate community. But, he said, there is no skate park and, until Saturday, no dedicated skateboarding shop. He said the COVID-19 pandemic helped push his dream along.
Sears also owns and operates skateboard company SK8 Slabz, which had been contracted by High Times Magazine to make skateboards for a summer festival planned for this year. But when COVID-19 shut down much of the entertainment economy in the U.S., Sears said he had to find another way to sell his wares — his house was full of boards, he said. So, he decided to move up his plans of opening a shop.
“I’m like, you know what, I’m just going to go ahead and open the skate shop now,” he said.
Sears said he wants to do his part to move the sport forward, and his plans are centered around Carbondale.
“I really want to get into competitions,” he said before adding, “I’d like that competition series to start and end in Carbondale.”
But, it’ll be tough hosting competitions without a park to hold them in. So, Sears said his next step is to help city leaders pick up the baton of generating support for a skate park in Carbondale.
“We’ve got the design done, we’ve got a budget for the project,” Chris Wallace, the city’s development services director, said. But, the project has a common foil.
“It all comes down to funding,” he said.
Wallace said about three years ago momentum began to build to bring a skate park to Carbondale — something neighboring communities like Carterville and Herrin have long had. He said a committee was formed with members from the city as well as the Carbondale Park District and Southern Illinois University.
Plans were drawn up for the proposed concrete park, and an estimated budget of about $400,000 was calculated. He said it was estimated that about $250,000 would be needed to break ground. But, he said fundraising and site selection are where things lost steam.
Kathy Renfro, executive director of the Carbondale Park District, said just before COVID-19 put many things on hold, she began having talks with a promising local donor. But, the discussion was put on hold.
“We’ll definitely be back on it in 2021, or just as soon as we can get back to full tilt,” she said.
Wallace said fundraising for a skate park isn’t the easiest — while state grants exist for things like bike trails and the like, there isn’t much for skate parks. Even grants from big shots like professional skateboarder Tony Hawk aren’t usually for more than $20,000 to $50,000, Wallace said.
But this could be where Sears comes in. He said he knew the city could support a skate park, and he knew it would be good for his business. He said he reached out to Spohn Ranch, a skate park design firm, and found out he wasn’t the first person to reach out about a park in Carbondale.
In his talk with representatives from Spohn, he was told it’s best to start by getting the city and its park district on board, then find an advocate.
“You’re the perfect advocate,” he remembered being told.
So, Sears said, he looks forward to getting with the involved parties to try and get the ball moving again. But, in the meantime, he looks forward to helping more people in Carbondale find or rediscover skating, and he’s off to a good start. He said he’s already sold four people their first board.
