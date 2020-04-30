Carbondale, Sparta long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases

Two additional Southern Illinois long-term care facilities are reporting COVID-19 cases.
Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale confirmed in a statement that the facility has had at least two residents test positive for COVID-19. One of the residents has since recovered, and the other currently resides in a dedicated isolation area within the facility, according to the statement.
"With that first initial case we proactively set up a dedicated isolation area for COVID-19 specific residents and were able to stop the further spread within our facility," Integrity's statement reads. "We will continue to partner with local hospitals on any COVID-19 resident needs prior to admission into our facility."
Meanwhile, Cedarhurst assisted living facility in Sparta reported its first case of the virus Thursday.
A news release from Cedarhurst said a resident returned to their apartment April 20 after a stay at a hospital. The release said, per Cedarhurst protocol, the resident was tested after 72 hours.
As for the condition of the resident, the news release said “the resident remains at the community, quarantined in her apartment, and presently has no symptoms and requires no additional medical care.”
A representative from Cedarhurst told The Southern there are two buildings that make up the Cedarhurst compound — assisted living and memory care. The positive case was in a resident in the assisted living portion.
The release also said all residents and staff were being tested for COVID-19.
