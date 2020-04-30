You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carbondale, Sparta long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Carbondale, Sparta long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases

043020-nws-virus-integrity-1.jpg

Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale is pictured Wednesday.

 Byron Hetzler

Two additional Southern Illinois long-term care facilities are reporting COVID-19 cases.

Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale confirmed in a statement that the facility has had at least two residents test positive for COVID-19. One of the residents has since recovered, and the other currently resides in a dedicated isolation area within the facility, according to the statement.

"With that first initial case we proactively set up a dedicated isolation area for COVID-19 specific residents and were able to stop the further spread within our facility," Integrity's statement reads. "We will continue to partner with local hospitals on any COVID-19 resident needs prior to admission into our facility."

Meanwhile, Cedarhurst assisted living facility in Sparta reported its first case of the virus Thursday.

A news release from Cedarhurst said a resident returned to their apartment April 20 after a stay at a hospital. The release said, per Cedarhurst protocol, the resident was tested after 72 hours.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Jackson County

As for the condition of the resident, the news release said “the resident remains at the community, quarantined in her apartment, and presently has no symptoms and requires no additional medical care.”

A representative from Cedarhurst told The Southern there are two buildings that make up the Cedarhurst compound — assisted living and memory care. The positive case was in a resident in the assisted living portion.

The release also said all residents and staff were being tested for COVID-19.

Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Charles Crouse
Obituaries

James Charles Crouse

CARBONDALE — James Charles Crouse, 60, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 21. Jim, “James Dean” was born in Chicago but grew up …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News