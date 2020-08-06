Carbondale Spring takes first steps to food autonomy for the city

In the 18 months since that first meeting, Smaligo said a lot has happened. A small coalition has formed with three community gardens that were already established: The Washington Street Garden, The Red Hen Garden and The Attucks Community Farm. Smaligo said a board has also been fashioned to oversee the cooperative community garden project and to help streamline its planning and planting.

Marilyn Tipton, vice president of the Food Autonomy Project board, said she has big hopes. She recalled her family farm on the northeast side of Carbondale where they raised pigs and had a vegetable garden that always had extras for neighbors. This is what was on her mind when she first heard about the project.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I want to do that,’” Tipton said.

So, she joined the board. She said the group is about a third of the way to its goal of having 12 gardens throughout the city. Thinking more specifically about her neighborhood on the city’s northeast side, she hopes for a return to the days of deep community connection.

“For me, it would bring the neighborhood back to where it was when I grew up because we were a strong community,” she said of her dreams for the Food Autonomy Project.