Carbondale store offers card gamers everything from 'A 2 Z"

Sometimes a roll of the dice or the turn of a single card can change the game, forcing a player to take a new tactic in order to succeed.

Business can be the same way. Avid trading card game player Randy Arena knows the scenario well. He has seen it play out both in competition and in business.

The onset of COVID-19 and a partnership turned sour forced Arena, 32, to basically return to “Start,” stepping out all over again eight months ago to launch a new business in a field he knew well.

His new venture, A 2 Z TCG – the TCG stands for trading card games – is already garnering a following from card game players who enjoy Pokemon, Magic the Gathering and other popular card games. Additionally, A 2 Z carries gaming accessories, collectibles including Funko Pop figures, some board games and action figures. The business is located in the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale, next to the Neighborhood Coop Grocery.

“Every week, we are adding something new and bringing in more retail items,” Arena, who started playing Pokemon at the age of eight, explained, adding that the store features tables for game playing.

“We post weekly schedules for games and tournaments,” he said.

He said in just a few months the store has been embraced by the local community of game players and other businesses, including one that might even be considered competition.

“I have the business card for Castle Perilous on my window; same with our card at their store. They are good friends of mine and I’m still a customer of theirs,” Arena explained. “We refer customers to each other all of the time. We are both in it for the community regardless of where people plan and enjoy their time.”

Arena said his store focuses more on card games, including an inventory made up of thousands of single cards, all cataloged in a database which can be accessed online or from computer terminals inside A 2 Z.

“Shelves and shelves and shelves,” he said of the card inventory. “Normally you’d walk into a small store and see a countertop glass display with a couple of single cards on display, and we have that, but we tell people that’s just to show a sampling of our inventory. They can search our inventory and see everything we have, and prices and conditions and then we can pull the cards they want.”

He said the cards range from those valued at just a penny all the way up to some worth thousands of dollars.

He said Pokemon – the game that hooked him more than two decades ago – has recently undergone a resurgence in popularity. Without pandemic-era restrictions on gatherings, players are returning to tournaments and scheduled competitions.

“People who don’t know about the card games just don’t realize how big the players’ communities are for this stuff. Big tournaments and conventions will draw 1,500 to 5,000 people to events and we’re starting to see these numbers get back to where they were pre-COVID,” he said. “Of course, those bigger events will draw more than a local shop like this, but we’re seeing growth, too.”

Put any stereotypes of trading card game players aside, he said.

“It’s crazy. You can see the ‘jockiest’ athlete from school to the ‘preppiest’ kid to the scrawniest skater punk to the biggest guy you’ve ever seen. It’s a wide range and variety of customers that will walk into the store on a daily basis. I mean, nerds come in all shapes and sizes,” he explained with a smile.

Arena said his years of game playing and experience working in and managing a variety of businesses ranging from a Florida dry cleaners location to a Blockbuster video store has helped in in running his own business.

“I’ve never been happier than when I am behind the counter of my own store, not being told what to do. I am passionate about this and want to keep building it up,” he said.

