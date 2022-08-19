Carbondale students donate custom eyeglass box to local Lions Club

Just down the hall from the room where the Carbondale Lions Club holds its weekly meeting is an eyeglass collection box. Like other boxes around town, this collection point in the central lobby of the Carbondale City Hall/Civic Center building fulfills one of the group’s primary service projects: providing eyewear to those who cannot afford glasses worldwide.

What makes this particular collection box different is that it is likely the nicest eyeglass depository in the nation and maybe the world. This all-new box was custom built by students in last year’s Carbondale Community High School exterior and interior carpentry class.

Students from the class as well as course instructor Dallas Terry gathered with members of the Carbondale Lions Club Friday for the official dedication of the new box.

“It was very generous and special that the students of Carbondale Community High School made this for us,” club president Brad Hagy said. “They did a really great job and this is really cool.”

Hagy said individuals can donate unneeded eyeglasses in the boxes for collection by club members. In addition to the civic center box, he explained donations can be made in a box at University Mall or at most optometry offices.

“We send them to our hub in northern Illinois and then they are distributed to people who need them or can’t afford them. They are refurbished and distributed worldwide,” Hagy said.

The wooden box features a pull-down collection door, a locked area where the glasses are stored, a carved Lions Club logo on the front and a distinctive large pair of wooden eyeglasses on top.

Terry said club member Jim Dooley came up with the idea, but gave the students free rein as to the design and construction of the box. The students said they appreciated being able to build something that will benefit others.

“It makes me feel good about myself that I can help people out,” junior Gaige Shelton said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Terry said it was a perfect project for his class.

“They got some job-ready skills and at the same time gave back to the community,” he said.

Hagy told the students, “This will help people around the world and we thank you very much for building it for us.”

17 totally out there Illinois high school sports icons Argo Argonauts Argo Community High School cheers on the Argonauts. Argonauts are found in Greek mythology — they're a band of heroes who traveled in a ship c… Hoopeston Cornjerkers Hoopeston prides itself on being the original "Sweetcorn Capital of the World." So it seems reasonable that their high school mascot would hon… DeKalb Barbs Barbed wire was invented in DeKalb. Their mascot, Barbie crow, and team names "the Barbs" pay homage to its invention. Freeport/New Berlin Pretzels Although the Pretzel seems at first to be a rather obscure nickname, Freeport High and New Berlin High both root for this salty snack. Southwestern Community High School Piasa Bird Most Illinoisans have heard the legend of the Piasa Bird. At Southwestern, in Piasa, Illinois, it's their home team. Lincoln Railsplitters The town of Lincoln, Illinois uses the nickname the Railsplitters (aka the Railers) because, according to the IHSA website, Abraham Lincoln – … Teutopolis Wooden Shoes Just don't call them the Clogs. Plano Reapers Plano High School wants you to fear the Reaper. web only Cobden Appleknockers The Cobden Appleknockers adopted their nickname to honor the laborers who used sticks to knock apples out of trees during harvest. Centralia Orphans / Orphan Annies Centralia has won national recognition for its unique mascot, the Orphans. Female teams are called Annies, short for the famous Little Orphan Annie. Fulton Steamers This Mississippi River town pays homage to the steam boats that lined the river in the Mississippi's glory days. Fisher Bunnies Fisher Community High School roots for the Bunnies. Freeburg Midgets The Midget nickname has been a source of controversy for Freeburg Community High School. Freeburg says it's not changing the mascot, despite r… Coal City Coalers Residents of Coal City cheer on — what else? The Coalers. Elk Grove Grenadiers A grenadier, of course, is a soldier who is armed with grenades. Effingham Flaming Hearts Effingham High School puts their passion behind the Flaming Hearts. Rochelle Hubs Rochelle High roots for the Hubs.