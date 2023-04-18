A native of Carbondale, Eddie Blythe took his seat in the front row of the meeting room as four Carbondale Middle School students readied their presentation.

Blythe, an alumnus of Carbondale’s former Attucks High School, was in town visiting family when he learned of the student presentation, a 10-minute theatrical performance about the integration and consolidation of Attucks and Carbondale Community High School in the mid-1960s. The performance was a rehearsal in front of the Carbondale Preservation Commission and the public on Monday at the Carbondale Civic Center. The performance, a skit which recently won a regional history fair, will be performed in front of a panel of judges at the state level on Saturday.

The performing students – eighth graders Whitney Mathias, Kenza Meksem, Elyse Nguyen and Hannah Thomas – researched and wrote the presentation specifically for competition under the direction of history fair sponsor and retired educator Betsy Brown. Blythe was among several dozen who went to see the performance, and he actually was recognized in the skit as one of Attucks’ prominent alumni.

“I’m very impressed that the students chose to present that part of Attucks’ history, really focusing on the consolidation of the two schools,” said Blythe, who is now retired and living in Roswell, Georgia following a lengthy career as a corporate attorney. “I just learned this was happening an hour before the performance and I had to come see it.”

The drama, presented from the perspective of Attucks students, touches on the hopes, fears and challenges of school integration and shared some of the history of Attucks High School. Student Hannah Thomas said the project not only taught her about the school’s role in Carbondale, but also impacted how she relates to her classmates.

“It’s affected our interaction because it has made us feel more self-conscious about how things used to be and realize how things still are,” she said. “But in knowing that, it can help us change the world.”

Betsy Brown, who also serves on the Carbondale Preservation Commission, said Carbondale Middle School is a perennial winner of the regional history fair and said the students are looking forward to Saturday’s state competition.

Commissioner Justin Zurlinden said he appreciated all of the students’ extra work.

“The fact that the kids are learning about history in Carbondale is huge because that's not required. It's not in any classes. That's just something extra that they do,” he said.

The students will compete in the Illinois History Day judging on Saturday at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

