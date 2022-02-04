Carbondale takes part in National African American Read-In

CARBONDALE ― The National African American Read-In first began in California in 1989.

Carbondale began participating last year.

The event is sponsored by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English and endorsed by the International Literacy Association. Read-In’s typically take place one day, each week of the month of February.

Jerrie Cobb Scott, founder of the read-in, was an active member of NCTE and the Black Caucus in 1989. He brought the idea forward, it was adopted in 1990 and promotion has continued for the event ever since, according to NCTE’s website.

“It is important for all of us to see ourselves in books,” Cobb Scott said.

Walter Green, a teacher for 34 years and coordinator for the event in Carbondale, said people meet and read excerpts of works published by African American authors and poets.

Green said the most important thing participants can take away from the read-in is what the founders intended.

“And that is to infuse African American literature into African American History Month,” Green said.

In addition to the readings, Green said the Race Unity Coalition has hosted guests for the read-ins.

“Our guests have been notable folks who have left an impact on communities that they have touched or where they lived,” Green said.

This past Monday during the read-in the group hosted 10 guests, Green said. They represented, along with their spouses, HBCUs throughout the U.S., a Tuskegee Airman, an individual who knew the four schoolgirls who were killed in the Birmingham church bombing and others who were able to speak to Carbondale and National Black history.

Green said the read-in is an opportunity to learn and to teach others.

The information that's shared in those two hours is probably one-tenth of what I learn,” Green said. “Doing this, you know, you learn something new every day.”

Classroom resources and materials one can access to participate virtually can be found here: https://www.readwritethink.org/classroom-resources/calendar-activities/take-part-african-american

The next read-in events will be hosted on Feb. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, according to CK Mays, another member of the Race Unity group.

To attend, contact Mays at giftoflovecharity@live.com

