Carbondale teacher seeks Strider partnership to reverse decades' decline in youth riders

Despite an upswing in youth riders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of kids who ride bikes is a fraction of what it was a few decades ago — having declined nearly 20% over the last 15 years.

One Carbondale elementary school teacher hopes to change that – at least in his community.

Brian Matzenbacher, physical education teacher at Parrish Elementary School, has hopes of helping kindergarteners learn to ride bicycles through a program offered by Strider Sport International, a manufacturer of balance bikes.

Balance bicycles are simple and many experts believe they are a perfect introduction to bicycling for small children. Featuring two wheels, a seat and handlebars (but no pedals), riders use their feet to propel themselves forward, giving them an opportunity to learn balance as a precursor to a traditional bicycle. Some of the bikes can be fitted with pedals once a child has mastered balancing.

“As they learn, they've got their feet on the ground. They’ll get to where they can move and stay upright, then they can start to pick their feet up a little bit and try to stay balanced. Once they can do that, we put pedals on,” he explained. “It's going to help them learn to ride a bicycle without ever having to use training wheels.”

Matzenbacher hopes to work with the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE program, an effort of Strider Bikes. If the school is able to raise $5,000, the company will provide 24 of the bikes as well as helmets and training aids.

“A lot of our students come from low-income families, so they may not have an opportunity for something like this outside of school,” he said. “Plus, I thought it would be a good thing to help kids learn to ride bikes. Every kids needs to know how to ride a bike.”

His dream is for every child who goes through the Carbondale Elementary School District to learn how to bicycle. He said one his "cyclists-in-training" each year will be eligible to win his or her own bicycle one they learn to ride, thanks to an in-kind donation from Phoenix Cycles in Carbondale.

The district has a history of creative elementary physical education programs. For many years, Parrish School partnered with the Carbondale Park District to give introductory swimming lessons to students.

“Carbondale is a very bicycle-oriented city, with bike paths and more coming,” Matzenbacher said. “I think this is something good for us to provide and I think the kids will really enjoy it.”

He said the $5,000 will purchase the equipment at a significant discount from Strider as well as training and ongoing support for the program from the company.

“One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland. “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”

Matzenbacher said he hopes to begin offering balance bike lessons in the fall. Those wishing to support the effort with a monetary donation can do so online at https://support.allkidsbike.org/parrish-elementary-school or by mailing a donation to Strider Education Foundation, 2221 N. Plaza Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

“Parrish Elementary School” should be written on the memo line of checks.

