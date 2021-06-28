Carbondale tests out 'pop-up' crosswalk near Farmers Market on Emerald Lane

Customers at the Carbondale Farmers Market and drivers traveling Emerald Lane were met with a new — albeit temporary — safety measure on Saturday.
It was a roll-out crosswalk spanning the street from the parking lot at the Murdale Shopping Center to the market in the Westtown Center parking lot.
The “pop-up” complete street project was more than a way of helping farmers market customers get from one parking area to another safely; it also was a “test run” to discover if a permanent pedestrian crossing would be beneficial.
This short-term, demonstration project allowed city planners to make an immediate and low-cost change – rolling out a large section of tar paper with crosswalk markings and placing a few temporary road signs – to gauge the impact a new crosswalk might have.
City staff and volunteers placed the signage and crosswalk near the southern entrances to both parking lots before the farmers market opened, then, along with members of a Chicago-based non-profit called Active Transportation Alliance, observed drivers and pedestrians throughout the morning.
“I think it was well-received and a lot of people appreciated having it there,” said Ann Stahlheber, Carbondale Farmers Market manager. “Both our vendors and customers were happy to see it and I was glad to see people were using it.”
Farmers market patrons often park in the Murdale lot and cross Emerald – without a crosswalk – to reach the vendor area. Stahlheber said not only is Emerald Lane busy on Saturday mornings, but traffic moves quickly, especially southbound vehicles.
Carbondale City Planner Molly Maxwell was responsible for the project. She said it was a good test.
“It’s an opportunity for us to see how people respond to a change in pedestrian infrastructure, even if it’s just on a temporary basis,” she said.
Maxwell and the other observers also counted pedestrians and gathered their feedback.
“We had people crossing at the crosswalk and we surveyed as many as we could,” she said, explaining that of the 1,579 who crossed Emerald Lane Saturday morning, more than one-third used the crosswalk.
She said some might not have used the crosswalk simply because they didn’t know it was there. While survey results are still to be reviewed, Maxwell said the test appears to be a success.
“Lots of people commented that they come every week to the farmers market and they always feel nervous crossing there,” she said. “Many people told us they have thought there should be some infrastructure there and they were happy to see one. We got almost all positive responses.”
In fact, some farmers market patrons even asked if they could sign a petition or take some other action to make the crosswalk permanent, she said.
Stahlheber said she’d like to see the crosswalk be a regular feature of the area.
“I’d like to see a permanent one there,” she said. “I appreciate that the city is concerned about our customers and they’re trying to make the area more accessible.”
Maxwell said Stahlheber may get her wish.
“I think it’s safe to say that we hope to do something there to improve accessibility to the farmers market,” she said.
Maxwell added it is likely the “pop-up” crosswalk will be used again, perhaps in other areas of the community.
The effort was partially funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Illinois Public Health Institute.