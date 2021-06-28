Carbondale tests out 'pop-up' crosswalk near Farmers Market on Emerald Lane

Farmers market patrons often park in the Murdale lot and cross Emerald – without a crosswalk – to reach the vendor area. Stahlheber said not only is Emerald Lane busy on Saturday mornings, but traffic moves quickly, especially southbound vehicles.

Carbondale City Planner Molly Maxwell was responsible for the project. She said it was a good test.

“It’s an opportunity for us to see how people respond to a change in pedestrian infrastructure, even if it’s just on a temporary basis,” she said.

Maxwell and the other observers also counted pedestrians and gathered their feedback.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had people crossing at the crosswalk and we surveyed as many as we could,” she said, explaining that of the 1,579 who crossed Emerald Lane Saturday morning, more than one-third used the crosswalk.

She said some might not have used the crosswalk simply because they didn’t know it was there. While survey results are still to be reviewed, Maxwell said the test appears to be a success.