Carbondale-themed coloring book supports city's new parks and recreation fund
CARBONDALE — Lee Fronabarger knows about some of the places that make his hometown truly unique. He was looking for a way to share those places and a help instill a sense of pride in youth who are growing up in Carbondale.

He came up with unique tool to accomplish those goals: a coloring book. “Color Me Carbondale” is a 22-page coloring book that features places in Carbondale, including scenes from downtown, known as “The Strip,” and the Southern Illinois University campus.

The proceeds from each coloring book purchased will go to the City of Carbondale Parks and Recreation Foundation. The book even features scenes from some of the city’s parks.

“A lot of our youth use our city parks,” Fronabarger said.

Carbondale partners with community foundation to establish fund for city-operated parks

The new Carbondale Parks and Recreation Foundation was created in November to raise funds to upgrade the city's parks. The City of Carbondale partnered with Southern Illinois Community Foundation and donated the first $1,000 in the fund. Anyone can donate by going to sicf.org.

One of the pages features the conductor statue near Town Square and the old train depot on West Main Street. 

Fronabarger said he hopes the book will spur people to get out and see the scenes featured on the coloring pages, especially families. He said parents could take children to see the colors that naturally occur in some of the landmarks.

“There is a big difference between driving through the community and walking. When you walk, you see so much that you never noticed before,” Fronabarger said.

The coloring books are available at The Carbondale Public Library, Neighborhood Co-op Grocery and the Town Square Market. Fronabarger said the library is closed to the public, but it is offering curbside pickup when people call to purchase the book. The supply of books is limited.

