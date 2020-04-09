Carbondale to get standalone Starbucks location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the swirl of bad news amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Carbondale has a little bit of good news to share.

After almost a year in the works, Carbondale’s Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell said Carbondale will be home to a new standalone Starbucks coffee shop location.

“Even in the midst of this pandemic, the horrible economic toll it’s wreaking on our businesses, there’s still some good news to share,” he said.

Mitchell said the Starbucks would go between Yamato Steakhouse of Japan and Panda Express on East Main Street. He said it is anticipated that the Starbucks would be open by the beginning of the fall semester.

While COVID-19 has upended a lot of businesses, Mitchell said construction was deemed essential by the governor and fell outside of his executive order closing some businesses in order to stem the spread of the deadly virus. Mitchell said demolition of the building currently on the property had already begun.

— Isaac Smith

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.