Consider Saturday’s “Pop-Up Roundabout” at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Lewis Lane in Carbondale as a sort of test drive.

For years, the City of Carbondale has heard complaints about the current intersection and has considered alternatives to the existing four-way stop configuration. The idea of a traffic roundabout will be tested – temporarily – on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The project is a short-term, temporary street design trial designed to collect data about a potential change in traffic patterns at the intersection, which is heavily traveled and often congested in mornings and late afternoons thanks to an abundance of Southern Illinois University Carbondale students who live in the area as well as the intersection’s proximity to the Carbondale Super Block, Lewis School, and Carbondale Middle School.

Using barricades, traffic cones, tires and other removable objects, city planners and volunteers will construct a roundabout at the intersection and watch to see how traffic moves throughout the morning, said Carbondale Senior Planner Molly Maxwell.

“The intersection is currently a four-way stop and it is a very spread-out, wide intersection,” Maxwell explained. “We don’t yet have specific data, but we have a lot of anecdotal evidence and our own personal experiences that often there is a lot of confusion with drivers at that intersection, I think particularly because the stop signs are so spread out and you just have so much street surface there."

A roundabout was discussed by city leaders in the early 2000s and Maxwell said that some engineering design was completed. The roundabout proposed initially, however, was smaller than the required radius to secure federal funding for development, and the project was shelved.

“We would have had to acquire quite a bit of right-of-way,” Maxwell said.

She said if plans move forward, project costs for any proposed roundabout may include those acquisition costs.

“Roundabouts are pretty expensive,” Maxwell said. “There’s not much cost maintenance-wise, but it is a pretty hefty initial cost. We won’t be installing a roundabout in the next couple of weeks or anything like that, but we will collect information, share it with other departments in the city and go from there.”

Maxwell said other options for the intersection will be considered as well. The city completed a roundabout at the intersection of Chautauqua Street and McLafferty Road in 2021.

She said the “pop-up” roundabout may be moved to Sunday if Saturday’s weather is inclement. She added that the trial run will be on a Saturday as sort of an initial test.

“We really didn’t want to mess with people’s daily routines,” she said. “If this goes well and we feel confident we can communicate enough with everybody that uses the intersection on a weekday morning or weekday afternoon, then we might consider doing another pop-up trial during a weekday.”

