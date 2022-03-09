Carbondale Tool Library finds home with new sustainability group

CARBONDALE – The Carbondale Tool Library has joined forces with a new local project – The Library for Alternative Futures – to promote community resiliency and sustainability, according to Jessica Allee.

“People are looking at the very local in the face of climate change and the possibility of environmental collapse,” Allee said. “There's a whole host of issues that come up with environmental problems. But there’s also a bigger idea there in terms of trying to deal with environmental issues, which is, how do we relate to our neighbors? What kind of connections do we have within our communities, to enable a greater level of resiliency, so that we're not dependent on resources that come from great distances. Maybe we can actually resource more for ourselves from within our own community.”

When Allee first arrived in Carbondale several years ago she struggled to find what she could bring to the community.

She was concerned with sustainability and activism and she knew she wanted to incorporate that into whatever she did.

Years later, Pheral Lamb and Benjamin Mendez also arrived in Carbondale with the hope of creating a space centered on self-sustainability much like Allee wanted.

Their similar goals and ideals led to two distinct projects coming together to help the community.

The Carbondale Tool Library

Allee moved to Carbondale in roughly 2010; however, the idea for the tool library came much later.

“I come from some places that had like really robust cultural lives with all kinds of interesting things going on and lots of resources. I just thought that that was such a cool thing,” Allee said. “I felt like I had space to think about projects and ideas beyond the limits of what one might be able to do ... So yeah, I just started thinking about what can I bring? What can I bring to Carbondale? What can I offer?”

After much debate, she settled on a tool library.

The Carbondale Tool Library opened in the spring of 2016 after Allee was introduced to Lavender Kieran, and two spent countless hours researching, planning and acquiring tools.

Their goal was to bring accessible tools to all of Carbondale as well as to expand the average lifetime of tools that can be as low as 15 minutes of actual usage.

“People who have tools, especially people who have nice tools, are more often than not associating with people in their same economic class,” Allee said. “They may be sharing with the people in that group, but people on a lower economic end of the spectrum, are not necessarily going to have access to neighbors and friends who have the kind of tools that they may need. This was sort of a way to level the playing field and just make these items available to anyone regardless of the limits of their economic situation.”

The two traveled to other tool libraries across the United States, did database research and scoured yard sales for tools.

Eventually, they gathered and cataloged over 800 tools — with the help of Thomas Finkenkeller — that could be rented for free by the public.

The tool library was originally located in Flyover’s building where they built their own space out of scraps, Allee said.

However, they have since lost their location and have been unable to rent out tools to the public.

Now with the help of Lamb and Mendez, they may be able to start renting out tools again.

The Library for Alternative Futures

Lamb and Mendez arrived in Carbondale a few months ago with the hope of creating a meeting space with a library of books centered on self-sustainability and a home for other like-minded organizations.

Lamb and Mendez had been thinking on the idea of The Library for Alternative Futures since 2015.

“I’d been very conscious of ... not only dwindling resources, but failing systems, governmental and corporate systems that most people have relied on, and that have fulfilled their needs pretty imperfectly,” Lamb said. “Those systems are failing, through climate change, through overuse to underuse, for a whole lot of reasons, all kinds of systems are failing. In order to create true security, you need to have supply chains that are managed and that exist close to home and that are managed locally.”

However, the two weren’t sure where it should be located.

Lamb didn’t think it would really fit within a large city space, they said.

The two then settled on Carbondale as it was Mendez’s home town and it had a plethora of environmental and economic potential, the pair said.

“Things that maybe wouldn't get the same kind of attention to the same kind of resources in other places, you can give it a shot in Carbondale. The other thing is that Carbondale has always been a place where the future seems to have been freely reimagined. Going back to Bucky Fuller and even before Bucky Fuller with the development of SIU and how the development of SIU played in with the development of the Southern Illinois region in general. It seems to be a place of experimentation.”

The two have since bought a house on Walnut Street, which is one of the oldest houses in Carbondale, to renovate and house their library.

Collaboration

When Lamb and Mendez got to Carbondale, they connected with The Carbondale Tool Library to offer them a home within their space to house and rent out their tools as their missions are both similar – community resiliency and sustainability.

“First of all, they just want to be librarians. So anybody who wants to be a librarian is good by me,” Allee said. “Some of the things that are really important to them are simpatico with us. I'm really committed to the community and community resiliency. So that is like their main goal is building community resiliency, strengthening the economy at a local level. And just basically enabling people and enabling connections and communication.”

While neither is currently open for business, the tool library hopes to be able to rent out tools again by the beginning of April, and The Library for Alternative Futures hopes to finish renovations of the Walnut Street location by the end of the year.

Mendez is most excited about the future of their partnership and being able to give back to his hometown.

“It's very meaningful for me,” Mendez said. “Knowing the area in the way that I experienced it, I feel like having the Library for Alternative Futures in Carbondale is a good fit and could be mutually beneficial. It’s important to be able to imagine the kind of future that you want to live in so that you know what you're working towards and to gather the resources and the materials to be able to get there. I think that with the climate crisis, as one overarching issue, it's kind of emblematic of a failure of certain people in power to consider the future generations beyond themselves.”

The Carbondale Tool Library can be found on Facebook at @carbondaletoollibrary.

The Library for Alternative Futures can be contacted at benjamin.mendes@protonmail.com or pheral@protonmail.com.

