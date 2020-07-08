Carbondale town hall Thursday to discuss community policing

CARBONDALE — A virtual town hall meeting Thursday aims to discuss the values of community policing and their practice in the City of Carbondale.
With a panel of participants that include Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs, City Manager Gary Williams and Nancy Maxwell of the Carbondale NAACP, the event will expand on the 10 Shared Principles of Community Policing. This is a document signed by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP in 2018.
Among the 10 principles are the beliefs that every life has value and every person should be treated with dignity and respect. It also calls for de-escalation training to be mandated for all departments in the state.
The document also supports diversity within law enforcement and rejects discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability or familial status. The principles advocate for the development of relationships "between law enforcement and communities of color at the leadership level and street level will be the keys to diminishing and eliminating racial tension."
A statement from City Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said Carbondale was an early adopter of these principles and that "two years later, we remain committed to these principles. We believe deeper discussions are necessary and must continue nationwide in order for there to be real change in our country."
It also said the city hopes Thursday's town hall will be "a continuation of the momentum we are seeing around the country. We need to know what residents want from their police department and how they would like us to respond to the equity issues being talked about.”
The discussion will be held through Zoom and requires registration through the Carbondale Public Library website — carbondalepubliclibrary.org. The town hall begins at 5 p.m.
