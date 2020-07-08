Carbondale town hall Thursday to discuss community policing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — A virtual town hall meeting Thursday aims to discuss the values of community policing and their practice in the City of Carbondale.

With a panel of participants that include Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs, City Manager Gary Williams and Nancy Maxwell of the Carbondale NAACP, the event will expand on the 10 Shared Principles of Community Policing. This is a document signed by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP in 2018.

Among the 10 principles are the beliefs that every life has value and every person should be treated with dignity and respect. It also calls for de-escalation training to be mandated for all departments in the state.

The document also supports diversity within law enforcement and rejects discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability or familial status. The principles advocate for the development of relationships "between law enforcement and communities of color at the leadership level and street level will be the keys to diminishing and eliminating racial tension."