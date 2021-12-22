Carbondale uses COVID-19 relief funds to give away fresh food to 400 families

CARBONDALE – Four-hundred families received aid in the form of fruit, vegetables and grocery gift cards from the city of Carbondale to make their holiday meal the best it could be.

The city hosted a drive-thru holiday food giveaway on Wednesday to support those negatively impacted by COVID-19 over the past two years during this holiday season, Roni LeForge, city spokeswoman, said.

“This is a very stressful time of year, and it’s been a very stressful two years for people,” LeForge said. “Our council just felt like we needed to do something. We had been seeing these drives happening, and people would just line up for blocks and blocks. So when the funds were awarded, our council members decided that some of that money was going to go to feeding families.”

The City Council allocated $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase and distribute 400 food boxes of fresh produce.

The idea was brought to the council by Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders, Councilman Jeff Doherty said.

“It’s the basic function of city government to provide essential services and fulfill their essential needs for members of the community,” Doherty said. “It’s just heartwarming during this time of year to be able to provide something as essential as food to families and individuals.”

This event is just goes to show the true giving nature Carbondale, LeForge said.

“Carbondale is known as a very compassionate community, and this speaks volumes to the compassion we have here at the city of Carbondale,” LeForge said. “We don’t want anyone struggling. If we can do just one little thing to ease people’s minds during the holiday season, we are honored to do that for them.”

All 400 boxes were successfully given to 400 families in need across Carbondale.

If you are lucky enough to have needed a box consider finding some way to give back to the community, LeForge said.

“If there’s an organization in Carbondale that you are able to give to, please consider it,” LeForge said. “We have places like the Carbondale Warming Center that helps out 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and they’re always in need of paper goods like paper towel and paper plates. We would just encourage that if you are able and willing, at least consider giving back to one of those organizations.”

Doherty would like everyone celebrating a holiday in these coming to remember to be compassionate and safe this holiday season.

“I wish everyone a healthy New Year, and I’m hopefully that people will be safe during the holiday season because we’re seeing it (cases) uptick again,” Doherty said. “I just hope people take good safe measures for themselves and others.”

