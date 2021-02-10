Carbondale Warming Center accepts more guests; Marion opens Warming Center

The Carbondale Warming Center is accepting more guests and the city of Marion opened its Warming Center as temperatures dip around Southern Illinois.

According to a news release from the city of Carbondale, the Warming Center is opening an overflow section to accommodate a limited number of additional guests. Guests will receive food and a warm place to sleep.

The center is seeking additional volunteers. To sign up to volunteer, visit bit.ly/warmingcenterapp. The Warming Center is also seeking donations of paper towels, sleeping bags and precooked meals. Donations can be dropped off at the center at 608 E. College St.

The city of Marion also announced it is opening a Warming Center at the Marion Training Center, 211 E. Boulevard St. It will be in operation from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice, according to a news release from the city. Masks are required for anyone staying at the Warming Center.

— The Southern

