Carbondale Warming Center expands capacity as overnight shelter

To supplement the city’s shelter system, the Carbondale Warming Center will provide a sleeping space, in addition to its duties as a warming center.

Carmalita Cahill, the warming center’s executive director, said the shelter was originally an overnight shelter.

“When we first opened as the Carbondale Warming Center, we were open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., nightly from December 1, 2019, and then we were supposed to close April 1, 2020. But of course, in that interim, COVID-19 turned everything upside down. And for the health and safety of our guests and our staff, our board decided that it would be best to turn into a 24-hour shelter at that time,” Cahill said.

Cahill said the center remained open for 24 hours because guests didn’t have the same protective spaces they used to have due to the pandemic and the shelter-in-place order.

“They weren't able to go spend time at the library, they weren't able to be inside of Wendy's or do those kinds of things. And we felt like we needed to create that, expand our safe place ... for them,” Cahill said. “So we went 24-hours and now, our downstairs area is considered a full-time homeless shelter.”

The original mission of the shelter is to “provide a warm, safe place for people to sleep at night, rooted in humanity, dignity, and empathy,” Cahill said.

Cahill said this past year, the center has helped over 400 people. Now that the center is expanding its capacity, she said it is taking overflow cots and utilizing space upstairs to help more people.

“So we're not having to turn anybody away as the temperatures drop. And that's really important to us, because that's our original mission,” Cahill said.

The upstairs area of the center can help up to 40 people a night, Cahill said.

Roni LeForge, public information officer for the city, said Carbondale is proud to support the center.

“The CWC eases the most immediate worries of guests by providing a warm meal and a safe place to sleep, and they go above and beyond to connect guests with much-needed resources,” LeForge said. “We are proud to support the Carbondale Warming Center and grateful to have their services in our community.”

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said the department also supports the efforts of the Warming Center and appreciates it as a community resource.

“We appreciate the opportunity to have additional resources to provide [for] people in need,” Reno said. “Our officers often encounter people when they are at their worst and we are proud to have options like the Warming Center to offer as a place for them to go to for assistance.”

The center is located at 608 East College Street in Carbondale.

If you are interested in more information or would like to donate or volunteer, please visit https://cwcentered.org/.

Cahill said the center is in need of paper products including: toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates and plastic silverware.

