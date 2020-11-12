Carbondale Warming Center gets $50K donation, which will cover costs through February

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rick Jones has been staying at the Carbondale Warming Center for about the last three months after experiencing health issues. The 62-year-old had traveled to Carbondale from North Carolina. But, after the person he traveled with ran into trouble, he was left on the street. He said resources like the Carbondale Warming Center are critical to the community’s most vulnerable population.

“It just impresses me to tears, literally, to have a place where I can have a warm bed and not be behind a dumpster or wherever you camp,” Jones said. “It means a whole lot in so many ways because I was on the street with a T-shirt.”

The Carbondale Warming Center has also taken precautions and increased mitigation measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through vulnerable communities. There are hand-washing stations throughout the building, guests have access to hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, and everyone can be found wearing masks.

In addition to providing a warm place to stay for those experiencing homelessness, Jones said shelter staff help people “reach out to the particular resources they may need,” whether that’s counseling, job opportunities, or medical resources. He described Cahill and other staff at the warming center as “open-hearted souls” who won’t hesitate to extend a helping hand to those who need it.