Carbondale Warming Center gets $50K donation, which will cover costs through February

CARBONDALE — Local laborer’s union affiliates have donated $50,000 to the Carbondale Warming Center, which center officials say will help them cover their operating costs through the end of February.
The Laborer’s Care of Southern and Central Illinois, a laborer’s union charity, and Ullico Insurance Company raised the money to help the organization that assists the region’s most vulnerable. The support from the labor union isn’t a new one for the Carbondale Warming Center — the Laborers’ Local 773 picks up the shelter’s food donations from Fairfield every month.
“This couldn’t come at a better, more needed time than what we need in our community right now with COVID,” said Carmalita Cahill, the executive director for the Carbondale Warming Center, adding the donation will help them keep up with their monthly overhead. “This is vital to helping us get through this winter.”
The Carbondale Warming Center has gone from being a 12-hour shelter to operating 24 hours a day since the onset of the pandemic, Cahill said. The organization has served more than 300 people from Southern Illinois and recently surpassed 30,000 meals served since moving to its new location at 608 E. College St. last December.
As COVID-19 cases soar throughout Illinois and the United States, those experiencing homelessness are especially vulnerable due to generally being older adults and typically having underlying medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Those underlying conditions put those individuals at an increased risk for complications from the virus compared to the general population.
Support Local Journalism
Rick Jones has been staying at the Carbondale Warming Center for about the last three months after experiencing health issues. The 62-year-old had traveled to Carbondale from North Carolina. But, after the person he traveled with ran into trouble, he was left on the street. He said resources like the Carbondale Warming Center are critical to the community’s most vulnerable population.
“It just impresses me to tears, literally, to have a place where I can have a warm bed and not be behind a dumpster or wherever you camp,” Jones said. “It means a whole lot in so many ways because I was on the street with a T-shirt.”
The Carbondale Warming Center has also taken precautions and increased mitigation measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through vulnerable communities. There are hand-washing stations throughout the building, guests have access to hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, and everyone can be found wearing masks.
In addition to providing a warm place to stay for those experiencing homelessness, Jones said shelter staff help people “reach out to the particular resources they may need,” whether that’s counseling, job opportunities, or medical resources. He described Cahill and other staff at the warming center as “open-hearted souls” who won’t hesitate to extend a helping hand to those who need it.
While large donations are a tremendous support for the center, Cahill said the community has been the foundation of what the shelter can accomplish. “They’ve created this and built this (and) every day they respond,” she said. That is one of the things we feel totally blessed to be in this county with the community members we have because they show up and outdo themselves every time.”
To donate or volunteer with the Carbondale Warming Center, visit cwcentered.org. If you are in need of shelter, call the Carbondale Warming Center at 314-312-2539.
brianmunozjournalist@gmail.com
On Twitter: @brianmmunoz
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.