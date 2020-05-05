Carbondale Warming Center receives $10,000 grant to continue serving homeless population

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Warming Center has received a $10,000 grant from Housing Action Illinois to help support it in providing shelter for people who are homeless while the governor’s stay-at-home order is in effect.

The shelter was one of 30 statewide entities to receive passthrough grants from the organization.

“Homeless service providers throughout Illinois have been critically active during the COVID-19 crisis, introducing social distancing measures in shelters, working to move people off the streets and into hotels or motels, and screening individuals with symptoms," said Sharon Legenza, the executive director of Housing Action Illinois, a nonprofit that advocates for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Legenza said, in a provided statement, that the funds will enable more people to stay have stable shelter “which protects the health and safety of our entire state.”

The Carbondale Warming Center is typically only open overnight in the winter months, from December to March. But it decided to keep its doors open in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been operating as a 24/7 shelter since March, serving about 30 people. It is one of the few places in Southern Illinois that has continued to accept new clients.