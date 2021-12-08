Carbondale Warming Center to receive award

CARBONDALE ― The Warming Center will receive the human rights award from the Southern Illinois chapter of the United Nations Association for its efforts to secure the human rights of a vulnerable population.

“The work of the Warming Center furthers several of the United Nation’s sustainable development goals to reduce hunger, promote good health and well-being, and ensure access to clean water,” Pamela Umlauf-Brown, the UNA-USA Southern Illinois chapter president, said in a release.

Over the past year, the center has helped over 400 people, according to Carmalita Cahill, the Warming Center’s executive director.

To supplement the city’s shelter system, the Carbondale Warming Center is providing a sleeping space, in addition to its duties as a warming center.

The 2021 Human Rights Day Award presentation will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s University Museum. The ceremony is free and open to the public and lands on Human Rights Day, according to a release from the university.

The center is located at 608 East College Street in Carbondale.

If you are interested in more information or would like to donate or volunteer, please visit https://cwcentered.org/.

