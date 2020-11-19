Carbondale winter farmers market gets new home at University Mall

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s going to be drawing traffic into the mall and the stores,” Ervin said of the mutual benefit for the market and the mall.

“We want to support local in every which way we can,” she said of drawing traffic to stores in the mall. She said she knows some of them are big chain stores, but regardless, they support the community and employ people in the area, which is important.

Ervin said the mall location also has other benefits.

“We like the fact that all the different (public transportation) come directly right there,” Ervin said.

As for how things will work, she said some vendors, like prepared goods and craft vendors, might rotate as the market has shrunk to accommodate safety restrictions. Ervin also said customers ordering online will choose a pickup time for their order to keep the flow of traffic even and safe. Ervin noted that those who use the Link Match program will be able to do so through the online ordering portal. Online ordering details will be coming soon, she said.