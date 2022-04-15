Carbondale's East Jackson Street will be closed all next week

CARBONDALE – East Jackson Street will be closed all next week.

North Illinois Avenue to west of the Railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. April 18 and will remain closed through April 22, according to a city news release.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The closure is to allow the contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of the downtown streetscape project.

Local traffic can utilize Jackson Street from the east to access businesses and the Town Square Pavilion parking lot.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciates your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work to improve the downtown area,” the City said.

For more information, contact the City of Carbondale Engineering Division at (618) 457-3270.

— The Southern

