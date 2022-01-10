Carbondale's first dog park nears completion despite several setbacks

CARBONDALE – The soft opening to Carbondale’s first dog park is approaching despite two years of setbacks.

The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks organization has almost completed their 2.5-acre dog park at Parrish Park since Jane Adams, the executive board president for Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, first envisioned the project several years ago.

“It’s thrilling. Our committee has turned out to be such a wonderful committee,” Adams said. “Everybody has sort of found their talent and contributed. When it started out I really thought there was going to be some heavy lifting, but we have such a talented group on the board it has been just a delight. It’s probably the most gratifying project I’ve ever been involved in.”

Adams first brought up the idea of a dog park in Carbondale in roughly 2009 after seeing multiple ones along her travels, Adams said.

“There is no place in Carbondale where dogs can run legally off the leash and be safe,” Adams said. “I first talked with the park district 12 or 13 years ago about the dog park, and at the time there was no possibility of it because they didn’t have the money.”

Through the years Adams worked on making the project a reality.

In 2016, she and four other friends gathered at her house to start going over the logistics, Adams said.

The project was originally set to start two years ago, but an unfortunate discovery created a surprising silver lining of a delay.

“In a way, (COVID-19) was good because it allowed us to apply for the PetSafe $25,000 grant challenge,” Adams said. “We did that and with the massive support of the Carbondale community, we were one of the top five projects in the country to win the award from PetSafe. That gave us a lot of headroom because we had enough money to make the project happen before but just barely.”

Carbondale citizens helped bring the project into the top three positions, earning Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks one of the grants.

Construction started in the late summer 2021, Adams said.

Since then the weather has caused yet another setback as Adams and Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks had hoped to have the soft opening on Jan. 1 of this year, Adams said.

However, a new soft opening date has not yet been set but Adams expects it will be soon.

The grand opening is set for the spring, Adams said.

The grant, donations, help from several businesses and the original funds have made the estimated $100,000 project a soon-to-be reality.

The Carbondale Park District is excited to see the project completed, Superintendent of Recreation Niki Hoesman said.

“When the project reaches completion the park district will continue to maintain our property,” Hoesman said. “We’re so excited for this and really thankful. I think it’s going to be really cool for the town for sure.”

The completed dog park will have an ADA friendly walkway, small and large dog fields with a water fountain and spray fountain in each field, three entry gates, maintenance gates, a boulder field and other play features, an event area outside the east gate, and landscaping to screen the dog park from the Parrish School playground and adjacent soccer fields.

The park at 2500 W. Sunset Drive will not only give the residents of Carbondale a space to use but will also bring in people from the surrounding area, Adams said.

“It is going to give the residents of Carbondale a tremendous place where their dogs can run and play, but it is also something for the larger area,” Adams said. “People from the larger area will be brought into Carbondale. They’ll have a place where their dogs can run. I know people from Carbondale go to Murphysboro and Carterville to use their dog parks. So I know people from those surrounding areas will be coming to ours.”

The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks’ project was only able to succeed thanks to the community’s unwavering support.

“It’s really just overwhelmed me how much people have been willing to chip in and do services for us like craftsmen, tradesmen and other professionals,” Adams said. “Then the tremendous outpouring of support, when we had the PetSmart contest, was great. We were third in the total number of votes. We got that because the community rallied around and said they wanted this.”

To stay up-to-date on the project check out their website, cdaledogparks.org, or their Facebook, @cdaledogparks.

