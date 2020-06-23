Carbondale's first pot shop to open Friday

One of the big questions for many recreational patients is when cannabis bud, or “flower,” will be regularly available. Ellis has previously told The Southern that dispensaries that serve both recreational and medical customers are required to keep a 30-day supply of products for medical customers before selling anything to recreational buyers, which has kept the supply of flower primarily to medical users at the Marion location.

But, Ellis said, because the Carbondale dispensary won’t be connected to medical patients, it may not have that issue. However, she said growers are still trying to scale up in order to meet the new demand, so it still could be hit and miss.

“We may get it more frequently, but the rate at which it sells out here is probably going to be quicker, too,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she looks forward to really engaging with the community after COVID-19 restrictions are eased up. She hopes to see events and collaborations with other businesses, and she said she hopes to extended opportunities to provide benevolent donations to local causes.

But the first step was moving into and maintaining a historic building in the city.