Carbondale's Jane Swanson has been recognized for humanitarian efforts

Carbondale’s Jane Swanson never considered what she did as a matter of promoting human rights. She said she was just trying to address needs in her community, but her efforts, which work to help people maintain their dignity and ensure the health and comfort of infants, has garnered her recognition from the local affiliate of the United Nations Association.

Swanson was named a recipient of the 2022 Human Rights Day Award from the group’s Southern Illinois chapter during a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10 for her work with the Diaper Bank and the Free Laundry Project in Carbondale, two efforts which she has been instrumental in establishing.

She was nominated by Cindy Buys, a member of the UNA. Buys said Swanson’s work is “the embodiment of Article 1 of the U.N. Universal Declaration on Human Rights which states: ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.’”

Swanson, who retired in 1986 after 28 years as a professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, started the Diaper Bank as a ministry of Carbondale’s First Presbyterian Church in 2009. Since then, the effort, which works in a fashion similar to a food bank, has distributed more than 400,000 diapers through local agencies.

She also helped to establish the Carbondale Laundry Project three years ago, to give those in need financial assistance in doing their laundry. The project sponsors “Free Laundry Day” on the second Wednesday of each month at Laundry World in Carbondale. In 22 sessions since inception, Free Laundry Day has been responsible for more than 1,400 loads, have been washed and dried for free. Organizers estimate more than 900 people have been served.

Swanson said she had not thought about both projects as humanitarian in nature until the award.

“It’s actually been helpful for me to step back and think about it, because I think both of these programs do fit into the concept of personal dignity and helping people take care of their families; to be able to be viewed as equal human beings. This has been very eye opening,” she said.

As the honoree, Swanson has been quick to deflect attention to her church.

“None of these projects would have gotten off of the ground without the support of First Presbyterian,” she explained. “We are a very community-oriented, mission-oriented congregation that supports a lot of the social service agencies in the area.”

In addition to her work with these projects, Swanson has served on the community’s Interfaith Council and on the Carbondale Warming Center’s board of directors.

“I grew up with the idea that you take care of your neighbors,” she said. “Part of living in a community is that you try to help people who are in need.”