Carbondale's Keepers Quarters restaurant to close permanently

Keepers Quarters, a popular Carbondale restaurant, will close July 2.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, the restaurant cited the challenges of doing business during and after the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the closure.

“Since 2020 it has been an extremely tough time for the restaurant industry all over the world. The opening, closing, switching gears and maneuvering back and forth to stay relevant to the happenings of the pandemic, staffing and inflation, all of this has taken quite a toll on the entire industry. We are no exception. It is time,” the social media post read.

Started in 2018 by brothers Doug and Eric Robinson, the restaurant maintained a focus on locally sourced, hand-prepared food. Keepers Quarters modified its menu and business model several times over recent years to adapt to changing business conditions.

“They did a great job pivoting,” Laura Borger, a frequent diner at the restaurant, said in an interview with The Southern. “They just tried really, really hard. They were constantly shifting and adapting and what they did was really impressive.”

She said she frequented Keepers Quarters “at least once a week” and remains complimentary of the restaurant.

“The food was fantastic and the service was great. They really cared about what they did,” she said. “It was a great addition to Southern Illinois and they will be missed.”

Borger – a self-described “macaroni and cheese connoisseur” – said the restaurant’s Reuben with mac and cheese was her favorite.

“Their food was a good combination of science and art. They were good at their craft,” she said.

In the post, Doug Robinson thanked customers and collaborators as well as current and former staff members.

Borger said the she understands how difficult recent years have been on restaurants.

“The pandemic and economy just seems to have absolutely ravaged small businesses,” she said. “Keepers Quarters closing is sad, just sad, but understandable.”

Robinson declined to be interviewed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0