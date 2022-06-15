Carbondale's Keepers Quarters restaurant to close permanently

Keepers Quarters, a popular Carbondale restaurant, will close July 2.
In a post on Facebook Tuesday, the restaurant cited the challenges of doing business during and after the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the closure.
“Since 2020 it has been an extremely tough time for the restaurant industry all over the world. The opening, closing, switching gears and maneuvering back and forth to stay relevant to the happenings of the pandemic, staffing and inflation, all of this has taken quite a toll on the entire industry. We are no exception. It is time,” the social media post read.
Started in 2018 by brothers Doug and Eric Robinson, the restaurant maintained a focus on locally sourced, hand-prepared food. Keepers Quarters modified its menu and business model several times over recent years to adapt to changing business conditions.
“They did a great job pivoting,” Laura Borger, a frequent diner at the restaurant, said in an interview with The Southern. “They just tried really, really hard. They were constantly shifting and adapting and what they did was really impressive.”
Doug Robinson, owner of Keepers Quarters, measures the space between tables in May 2020, as he prepared to start offering outside dining following IDPH guidelines as part of Illinois' reopening plan. The restaurant recently announced it will be closing July 2.