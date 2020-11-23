Carbondale's Lights Fantastic is canceled this year. But leaders are still spreading holiday spirit.

CARBONDALE — Like many this holiday season, Carbondale leaders are finding ways to be festive while keeping socially distanced.

Typically, the first Saturday in December sees townies and visitors alike clustered together along Illinois Avenue in Carbondale for the annual Lights Fantastic Parade. Hot chocolate from Cristaudo's and maybe some holiday cookies from home flow freely as the dark streets are lit up by floats aglow with Christmas lights. The end of the parade sees the man in red waving behind his team of lighted reindeer.

Not this year, though.

“We just can’t bring people downtown to sit shoulder to shoulder,” Kathy Renfro, executive director of the Carbondale Park District, said. She said the parade’s planning committee had been watching the COVID situation as early as August to make a decision on how, or if, to have the parade this year.

“We are saddened to have to cancel the parade this year, but we are looking forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary in 2021,” a news release about the parade cancellation reads.