Carbondale's Memorial Hospital celebrates first year as Southern Illinois' only trauma center

Dr. Grant V. Bochicchio, acting trauma director and a surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, said the year-old trauma center is saving lives.

“We are preventing loss of limbs and saving lives. The trauma center is invaluable,” he said.

When treating trauma patients, the first few hours can make a life-or-death difference. Bochicchio said a patient has better outcomes when they arrive at a center within 30 minutes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It all starts with patients,” Burton said. “Having paramedics and emergency medical technicians is important to getting care started early rather than waiting until a patient shows up at the emergency department.”

Dr. Joseph Haake, medical director of EMS for SIH and an emergency physician, said a large number of patients still arrive at the emergency department in a private vehicle.

For example, if an elderly person falls, they may be banged up but not realize they need emergency care. Often, bruises can indicate bleeding that might not be easily recognized. Calling an ambulance gets you staff that is trained to assess injuries and begin care before you arrive at the hospital. EMS can activate a trauma.

“We drop what we’re doing and mobilize for the arrival of something terrifying,” Haake said.