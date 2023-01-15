Cardinals Caravan makes a pitstop in Marion Sunday

MARION – The calendar said mid-January, but the weather was springlike Sunday - almost warm enough to be baseball weather - and baseball was most definitely on Southern Illinoisans' minds as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan made a three-hour stop at the Marion Civic Center to meet and interact with fans.

Well over 400 attended, which included 161 children. The event was sponsored by Withers Broadcasting. Radio personality Todd Bryant served as master of ceremonies.

Weston Meier, 9, from Murphysboro, said he was excited to see the Cardinals players past and present. On hand were slugging second baseman Nolan Gorman, starting pitcher candidate Matthew Liberatore, and reliever candidate James Naile. A couple of former Cardinals made the trip, as well, in World Series hero pitcher Jason Motte, and outfielder Kerry Robinson.

Oh, and of course there was Fredbird to entertain one and all.

"I'm really looking forward to getting Nolan Gorman to sign an autograph for me," Meier said. "Actually, I'm really happy to meet all of them. I like the Cardinals a lot."

Meier said Albert Pujols was his favorite player last year and will miss watching him following the slugger's announced retirement.

"I would say Nolan Gorman is now one of my favorite players. He plays second base just like I do."

Austin Cole, 13, from Vienna, said his parents surprised him with the trip to Marion to see the Cardinals.

"It's nice to get a chance to meet the players," he said. "My favorite player was Albert Pujols. Now, my favorite player is Nolan Gorman." Austin's grandfather, Tom Cole, a Norris City native, competed in the Cardinals organization as a pitcher, advancing as far as Triple A. He was with the Cardinals from 1967 through 1972.

Travis Akin of Marion said he's been a Cardinals fan since he was a little kid.

"I fell asleep listening to them on the radio when they were out on the West Coast. I kept the radio under my pillow so my parents couldn't hear that I was listening to the game," he said. "I couldn't go to bed without knowing what the score was and I've been a rabid fan my whole life."

Akin said he was looking forward to meeting former pitcher Jason Motte and rising star Nolan Gorman, as well as former Redbird, Kerry Robinson.

"Kerry will also be the answer to the best Cardinals trivia question ever... 'Who was the last person to bat for Mark McGwire in his last game with the St. Louis Cardinals?'"

Akin brought his daughter, Kinley, 9, and son, Thayer, 5, with him to meet the Cardinals.

Gorman, a lefthanded power-hitting second baseman who may also see time as designated hitter this spring with the Cardinals, said he is ready to make the leap from part-time starter to regular.

"I learned a lot from being around veteran players like Albert, Yadi and Waino. They all helped me learn so much about the game," Gorman said. "This off season has been the best I have ever had. I feel really good and am excited to get going in spring training. I want to show what I can do. I want to win a job and play wherever they need me."

Gorman said he believes there is a good mix of youth and veterans on the ballclub.

"Our mentality is to win the World Series," he said. "That's kind of the culture that we have with the Cardinals."

Liberatore, a hard-throwing lefthanded pitcher who the team acquired a few years ago from the Tampa Bay Rays, said last year was an opportunity for him to get his feet wet so to speak with the Cardinals. He now wants to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

"I've been a starter my whole career and I plan to be one until the Cardinals tell me to do something different," Liberatore said. "Last year, my velocity gradually improved and I was hrowing 98 by the end of the season. For me, the most important thing is consistency from start to start. Command my fastball and throw my off-speed pitches for strikes, too. That has been my focus this entire off season."

Liberatore said he has taken an old-school approach to his game and has studied Hall of Fame southpaws like Randy Johnson and Sandy Koufax.

"I try to take bits and pieces from a lot of different pitchers - whatever I can do to be successful."

James Naile saw limited action for the Cardinals out of the bullpen in 2022. He is hoping to make the team out of spring training.

"I just want to help the team any way that I can," he said. "I have tweaked some things with my approach and am excited to get going. I would like to think that versatility is my strong suit. I can pitch back-to-back days. I can pitch three days in a row, if needed. I can start a game or come out of the bullpen to clean things up - long or short relief. It doesn't matter. Every team needs someone who is a little versatile and I hope to be that guy."

Naile added that his combination sinker-breaking ball is his best pitch.

"I get a lot of ground balls and I throw a lot of strikes," he said. Naile's first outing with the Cards against the Miami Marlins resulted in three outs on nine pitches - all strikes.

"I can't wait to get back to work," he said.