'Carmi Cast' podcast takes one Southern Illinois community worldwide

Inside a high-tech studio in downtown Carmi, Skylar Anderton turned on a couple of cameras and took a seat behind the audio board.
Across from him, Denton Weiss took a spot behind a microphone as the pair did their best to make their guest comfortable.
Within minutes of talking about an upcoming community event, all nervousness was gone and the guest forgot everything he was saying was being recorded.
In fact, as he talked, he seemingly did not recall his words soon would be available worldwide as part of Carmi Cast, a locally produced and locally focused podcast produced by Anderton and Weiss.
“It’s kind of a showcase for local businesses and people that have cool hobbies or talents. It’s just a way to spread the word,” Anderton said of the podcast.
Anderton, who works part time at Gottzz’s, the restaurant Weiss owns, said the two had talked for some time about wanting to start a podcast.
“We had talked about doing a podcast for two or three years,” he said. “We wanted something that would focus on local businesses in White County and the region.”
He said once he moved back to Carmi from Nashville late last year, the pair decided to give it a try.
“It’s worked out pretty well so far,” he said.
Carmi Cast can be found on more than 30 online podcast platforms, as well as Facebook and YouTube. He said the videos on Facebook have been garnering hundreds of views.
Anderton and Weiss take turns serving as hosts for the show that features topics ranging from upcoming events in Carmi to discussions with residents about their unique hobbies. Anderton handles the post-production work of editing and uploading the finished podcasts.
“It’s really showing people what is here and what others are doing in our community,” explained Kelly Northcott, executive director of the Carmi Chamber of Commerce. “Podcasts are so popular and this one is reaching people that probably otherwise would hear of things in Carmi. It’s opening eyes to a lot of things in our community.”
For Weiss and Anderton, it’s about sharing all that their region has to offer.
“I’ve always loved Carmi and there are a lot of good things about this area that many people don’t know. It’s a tight-knit community and it’s nice to be a digital way to promote the area that people don’t expect coming from a small town like this,” Anderton said. “We wanted to take Carmi and make it a little bigger than it seems.”
As the venture grew, so did their facility and programming. Weiss and Anderton have added cameras and other equipment to record not only audio but video as well, allowing programs to be uploaded to YouTube and other platforms. The pair also has started helping others establish their own podcasts, renting the facility for production.
Anderton, who has a background in graphic design, said he hopes the studio and Carmi Cast are a springboard for others wanting to enter podcasting as well as into a sort of full-service marketing endeavor.
“I’d like to turn it into a multimedia business with graphic design, web design and more — being able to promote businesses digitally and visually,” he said.