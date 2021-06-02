'Carmi Cast' podcast takes one Southern Illinois community worldwide

Carmi Cast can be found on more than 30 online podcast platforms, as well as Facebook and YouTube. He said the videos on Facebook have been garnering hundreds of views.

Anderton and Weiss take turns serving as hosts for the show that features topics ranging from upcoming events in Carmi to discussions with residents about their unique hobbies. Anderton handles the post-production work of editing and uploading the finished podcasts.

“It’s really showing people what is here and what others are doing in our community,” explained Kelly Northcott, executive director of the Carmi Chamber of Commerce. “Podcasts are so popular and this one is reaching people that probably otherwise would hear of things in Carmi. It’s opening eyes to a lot of things in our community.”

For Weiss and Anderton, it’s about sharing all that their region has to offer.

“I’ve always loved Carmi and there are a lot of good things about this area that many people don’t know. It’s a tight-knit community and it’s nice to be a digital way to promote the area that people don’t expect coming from a small town like this,” Anderton said. “We wanted to take Carmi and make it a little bigger than it seems.”