Carrie Eldridge joins University of Illinois Extension 4-H team

MURPHYSBORO — Carrie Eldridge has joined the 4-H youth development team serving Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Williamson Counties as the group's development educator.

Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension. It prepares youth to be leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, stewards and builders. The program is led by a dedicated group of educators, staff members and volunteers who empower young people to set goals and achieve their dreams.

“I just wanted to be able to continue to provide opportunities for youth in Southern Illinois. I saw this position as a way to do that,” Eldridge said. “4-H is a wonderful statewide program for youth, and to be a part of that is wonderful.”

Eldridge spent the past 19 years serving as a health educator and recently as director of health education at Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health.

Over the past five years, Eldridge has served as co-chair of the positive youth development action team. In her role, she helped promote positive youth development through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people.