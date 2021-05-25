Carrie Eldridge joins University of Illinois Extension 4-H team

MURPHYSBORO — Carrie Eldridge has joined the 4-H youth development team serving Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Williamson Counties as the group's development educator.
Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension. It prepares youth to be leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, stewards and builders. The program is led by a dedicated group of educators, staff members and volunteers who empower young people to set goals and achieve their dreams.
“I just wanted to be able to continue to provide opportunities for youth in Southern Illinois. I saw this position as a way to do that,” Eldridge said. “4-H is a wonderful statewide program for youth, and to be a part of that is wonderful.”
Eldridge spent the past 19 years serving as a health educator and recently as director of health education at Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health.
Over the past five years, Eldridge has served as co-chair of the positive youth development action team. In her role, she helped promote positive youth development through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people.
Eldridge said that she has definitely had a transition after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, adding that the job of youth development educator has already been an amazing experience and less stressful. She is in her second week with the extension.
Eldridge would like to see local schools more involved in 4-H and more youth joining the organization. She also wants to raise awareness about 4-H and what it is, adding that it’s so much more than livestock.
“That’s my hopes and my goals,” she said.
She said there are a lot of components to the job and 4-H, so she will be learning for a while. She plans to attend upcoming county 4-H shows, which take place in June and early July. She was told it takes about three years to learn all about 4-H.
“It’s a wonderful place to work and to be. Everyone is so supportive of each other,” Eldridge said.
Eldridge received a bachelor's degree in health education from Southern Illinois University and a master's degree in business administration from Southern Indiana University. She and her husband reside in West Frankfort with their two children.
Eldridge is based in the Jackson County office and can be reached at carriee@illinois.edu or 618-687-1727.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078