Carterville American Legion receives national award

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan Post 347 of the American Legion has been recognized for post excellence by the American Legion national organization.

According to the American Legion website, legion.org, a post is required to achieve excellence in four areas to be eligible for the award — membership, submission of consolidated post reports, retaining members and community service.

The award reads: “John A. Logan Post 347, Department of Illinois, has demonstrated excellence in serving their community above and beyond all expectations. In keeping with the aims of our preamble, this post and its members have displayed exemplary efforts through their devotion to mutual helpfulness.”

Carterville’s American Legion Post is active in the community, supporting both community events and events that honor veterans. From July 1, 2019, through March 19, 2020, the post logged 1,418 volunteer hours, not including the time members volunteer individually on projects like placing flags on graves for Memorial Day, Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois or other service to veterans.

The group submitted a video to explain what they do and where they have volunteered.