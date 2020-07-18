Carterville American Legion receives national award

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan Post 347 of the American Legion has been recognized for post excellence by the American Legion national organization.
According to the American Legion website, legion.org, a post is required to achieve excellence in four areas to be eligible for the award — membership, submission of consolidated post reports, retaining members and community service.
The award reads: “John A. Logan Post 347, Department of Illinois, has demonstrated excellence in serving their community above and beyond all expectations. In keeping with the aims of our preamble, this post and its members have displayed exemplary efforts through their devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Carterville’s American Legion Post is active in the community, supporting both community events and events that honor veterans. From July 1, 2019, through March 19, 2020, the post logged 1,418 volunteer hours, not including the time members volunteer individually on projects like placing flags on graves for Memorial Day, Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois or other service to veterans.
The group submitted a video to explain what they do and where they have volunteered.
The year started with a big celebration for the naming of the Wolf Creek Road overpass as Veterans Memorial Overpass and came to an abrupt halt March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to veterans Dan Finke and Ed Smith, both members of the post, the post is very fortunate to have so many members in their small post who are committed to service.
One way they accomplish providing honor guard and color guard services for veteran funerals and events is by collaborating with Herrin American Legion Post 645.
“Many younger people work. They often can’t make every detail,” Fink said.
Members of the post are Vietnam veterans or older. They do have a couple younger veterans.
“Every year the Legion wants us to have 100 percent membership,” Smith explained.
That is difficult for an organization whose members are older. Some posts have closed because they lost members. However, Carterville is growing. Their renewal rates are 103% or higher.
American Legion Post 347 welcomes veterans to their meeting. They meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month in First United Methodist Church.
