Carterville bakery Rise Above It to close Feb. 28

Lukens stressed that she does not blame the governor for COVID-19-related indoor dining shutdowns. She believes there are other steps she might have taken to help protect her businesses.

“I could not have made the decisions they are making,” Lukens said.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Lukens said the decrease in business and health issues, specifically pain in her feet and knees, made her realize something had to give. Lukens will try to preserve the catering portion of the business and focus on growing her salad dressing sales.

During her tenure at the bakery, Lukens brought a dream to fruition by bottling “Crystal’s Famous Salad Dressing” and making it available as a retail product. The dressing has been a favorite of her catering and bakery customers for years, and she’d had many requests to make it available for purchase.

The dressing can be ordered online at riseaboveitbakery.com. It is available locally at Louie’s P&R in Herrin. Lukens is trying to make it more accessible in the area and expects to add more retail locations soon.

“Once we got the online ordering up, we are delivering dressing to 15 states coast to coast,” Lukens said. “That’s the part I want to grow.”