Carterville bakery Rise Above It to close Feb. 28

CARTERVILLE — On Jan. 14, Crystal Lukens made the announcement that Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe at 137 S. Division St. would close at the end of February. As that closing date draws near, it is hard for the passionate entrepreneur to talk about closing.
“The bakery was doing alright, but just holding its own. It was less than two years old when the pandemic hit,” Lukens said.
She opened the bakery in downtown Carterville in 2018 in a building her sister, Jennifer Spence, rehabilitated.
On Aug. 28, 2019, Spence and Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe received a Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award for Rehabilitation. The annual award calls attention to people who preserve historic places in their communities.
Lukens also owns Crystal’s Catering and More, a popular Herrin catering business. She said the catering portion of her business sustained the bakery. The current business climate puts the whole enterprise in trouble.
“Catering has been hit terribly. In order for it to make it and keep people employed, I have to do large events and do them often,” Lukens said.
COVID-19 has taken its toll, especially on the catering part of the business. Large events are not possible. For the bakery, the closure of indoor dining limited business.
Lukens stressed that she does not blame the governor for COVID-19-related indoor dining shutdowns. She believes there are other steps she might have taken to help protect her businesses.
“I could not have made the decisions they are making,” Lukens said.
In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Lukens said the decrease in business and health issues, specifically pain in her feet and knees, made her realize something had to give. Lukens will try to preserve the catering portion of the business and focus on growing her salad dressing sales.
During her tenure at the bakery, Lukens brought a dream to fruition by bottling “Crystal’s Famous Salad Dressing” and making it available as a retail product. The dressing has been a favorite of her catering and bakery customers for years, and she’d had many requests to make it available for purchase.
The dressing can be ordered online at riseaboveitbakery.com. It is available locally at Louie’s P&R in Herrin. Lukens is trying to make it more accessible in the area and expects to add more retail locations soon.
“Once we got the online ordering up, we are delivering dressing to 15 states coast to coast,” Lukens said. “That’s the part I want to grow.”
She also plans to continue to host fundraisers to help those going through difficult times.
On Saturday, she hosted a fundraiser at the bakery for high school friend John Pearsley and his wife. He suffered through COVID-19, then had heart bypass surgery. Lukens said the fundraiser brought in $2,600, not including donations made before the event. She said many of their friends from across the country made donations, as well.
“We are going to give him quite a boost to his medical fund and utility payments,” Lukens said. “Saturday restored my faith in humanity.”
Lukens said Spence is working on a deal to sell the building.
Lukens thanked her team for their hard work and dedication. She thanked those who loaned photos and memorabilia to the baker. She said thank you was not enough to show her appreciation for her customers. They inspired the bakery’s taglines of “Doing Good Just Feels Better” and “A Taste Of Small Town Love.”
“I love this little place. I love what we did here,” Lukens said.
Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Feb. 28.
